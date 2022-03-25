Live blog: Capitals going with 11F, 7D again against Sabres

After losing two straight games by a combined score of 8-4 this week, your Washington Capitals are back in action tonight against the Buffalo Sabres in the first half of a weekend back-to-back series.

The Capitals will once again go with seven defensemen and 11 forwards tonight as Nic Dowd is a late scratch. With Matt Irwin getting only 29 seconds of game time last game, we must wonder which defenseman will Peter Laviolette infinity bench tonight? Ilya Samsonov will get the start.

Anthony Mantha after a beautiful feed from Nicklas Backstrom. 1-0 WSH. Mantha has five goals in 11 games since returning. Superstar sh*t. tic-tac-toe ✔️ Mantha gets Washington on the board first! Caps lead 1-0. pic.twitter.com/OWmpJHXAE6 — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) March 25, 2022

Jeff Skinner with his 25th goal of the season. Tie ball game. PRESS PLAY ▶️ Jeff ties things up at 1-1!#LetsGoBuffalo pic.twitter.com/tnuCm8Foyr — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) March 25, 2022

Nick Jensen calls his own number. 2-1 WSH. A 🚀by Jensen!! Caps up 2-1 pic.twitter.com/tKSU4CZE0X — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) March 26, 2022

Jeff Skinner again. He’s got two tonight. 2-2. JEFF SKINNER UNDERSTOOD THE ASSIGNMENT 🔥 Tied up at 2-2!#LetsGoBuffalo | @BudLight pic.twitter.com/R6UP77dekw — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) March 26, 2022

Sabres get a layup after CM24 leaves Olofsson. BUF 3-2. Someone call the fire department, that pass was… #LetsGoBuffalo pic.twitter.com/uvHg8jGhCs — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) March 26, 2022

Ovi wins it in the shootout Alex Ovechkin 30 goals away from Gordie Howe after scoring 771st against Sabres, wins game in shootout

