Live blog: Capitals going with 11F, 7D again against Sabres

By Ian Oland

March 25, 2022 7:05 pm

After losing two straight games by a combined score of 8-4 this week, your Washington Capitals are back in action tonight against the Buffalo Sabres in the first half of a weekend back-to-back series.

The Capitals will once again go with seven defensemen and 11 forwards tonight as Nic Dowd is a late scratch. With Matt Irwin getting only 29 seconds of game time last game, we must wonder which defenseman will Peter Laviolette infinity bench tonight? Ilya Samsonov will get the start.

Capitals lines

Anthony Mantha after a beautiful feed from Nicklas Backstrom. 1-0 WSH.

Mantha has five goals in 11 games since returning. Superstar sh*t.

Jeff Skinner with his 25th goal of the season. Tie ball game.

Nick Jensen calls his own number. 2-1 WSH.

Jeff Skinner again. He’s got two tonight. 2-2.

Sabres get a layup after CM24 leaves Olofsson. BUF 3-2.

Ovi no. 771. 3-3.

Ovi wins it in the shootout

