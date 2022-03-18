Live blog: Oshie out as Tired Capitals take on Tired Hurricanes in second game of back-to-back

MOAR hockey. The Washington Capitals are playing the Carolina Hurricanes 24 hours after destroying the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-2 on Thursday. Alex Ovechkin scored goal number 768 and Conor Sheary tallied a very early empty netter in the third period.
Against Carolina, the Capitals will be without TJ Oshie, who suffered his second lower-body injury of the season against Columbus. In comes Mike Vecchione, who will skate with Nicklas Backstrom and Anthony Mantha on the second line.
Ilya Samsonov will make the start for the Capitals in net.
Capitals lines
8-Ovechkin, 92-Kuznetsov, 73-Sheary
39-Mantha, 19-Backstrom, 36-Vecchione
10-Sprong, 24-McMichael, 43-Wilson
45-Jonsson-Fjallby, 26-Dowd, 21-Hathaway
42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson
9-Orlov, 3-Jensen
57-van Riemsdyk, 2-Schultz
Samsonov
How?
quite impressive pic.twitter.com/Mp4H3eDXny
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 18, 2022
*screams*
PSA: St. Patrick's Day luck has been extended through today, but only for the Washington Capitals 🤯 pic.twitter.com/2qmjH43nYu
— NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) March 18, 2022
Seth Jarvis puts CAR up 1-0.
Kuzy scores at no angle on a delayed penalty
This was the strangest sequence of all time.
Ovi is about to tussle, so obviously everyone is looking at that.
Elsewhere on the ice, Kuzy scores on one of the filthiest shots of the season. WHAT 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/apy8UJFC6U
— NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) March 18, 2022
The Capitals make it 1-1 just 7:32 in.
There was a penalty coming on Nino Niederreiter and Evgeny Kuznetsov beats Raanta from a crazy angle during the delay.
— Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) March 18, 2022
Carlson finds the net with a clapper. 2-1 WSH.
This game is ridiculously high tempo.
YOU SIMPLY WILL NOT STOP THIS JOHN CARLSON SLAPPER pic.twitter.com/E3F5FLtX5H
— NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) March 18, 2022
Vincent Trochek ties it up after a TO by Mike Vecchione.
