Live blog: Oshie out as Tired Capitals take on Tired Hurricanes in second game of back-to-back

MOAR hockey. The Washington Capitals are playing the Carolina Hurricanes 24 hours after destroying the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-2 on Thursday. Alex Ovechkin scored goal number 768 and Conor Sheary tallied a very early empty netter in the third period.

Against Carolina, the Capitals will be without TJ Oshie, who suffered his second lower-body injury of the season against Columbus. In comes Mike Vecchione, who will skate with Nicklas Backstrom and Anthony Mantha on the second line.

Ilya Samsonov will make the start for the Capitals in net.

Watch tonight's game on NBC Sports Washington Plus.

Capitals lines Per @VogsCaps: 8-Ovechkin, 92-Kuznetsov, 73-Sheary

39-Mantha, 19-Backstrom, 36-Vecchione

10-Sprong, 24-McMichael, 43-Wilson

45-Jonsson-Fjallby, 26-Dowd, 21-Hathaway 42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson

9-Orlov, 3-Jensen

57-van Riemsdyk, 2-Schultz Samsonov

Seth Jarvis puts CAR up 1-0.

Kuzy scores at no angle on a delayed penalty This was the strangest sequence of all time. Ovi is about to tussle, so obviously everyone is looking at that. Elsewhere on the ice, Kuzy scores on one of the filthiest shots of the season. WHAT 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/apy8UJFC6U — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) March 18, 2022 The Capitals make it 1-1 just 7:32 in. There was a penalty coming on Nino Niederreiter and Evgeny Kuznetsov beats Raanta from a crazy angle during the delay. — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) March 18, 2022

Carlson finds the net with a clapper. 2-1 WSH. This game is ridiculously high tempo. YOU SIMPLY WILL NOT STOP THIS JOHN CARLSON SLAPPER pic.twitter.com/E3F5FLtX5H — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) March 18, 2022

Vincent Trochek ties it up after a TO by Mike Vecchione.

