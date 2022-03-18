Home / Live Blog / Live blog: Oshie out as Tired Capitals take on Tired Hurricanes in second game of back-to-back

March 18, 2022

By Ian Oland

March 18, 2022 7:09 pm

MOAR hockey. The Washington Capitals are playing the Carolina Hurricanes 24 hours after destroying the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-2 on Thursday. Alex Ovechkin scored goal number 768 and Conor Sheary tallied a very early empty netter in the third period.

Against Carolina, the Capitals will be without TJ Oshie, who suffered his second lower-body injury of the season against Columbus. In comes Mike Vecchione, who will skate with Nicklas Backstrom and Anthony Mantha on the second line.

Ilya Samsonov will make the start for the Capitals in net.

Capitals lines

Per @VogsCaps:

8-Ovechkin, 92-Kuznetsov, 73-Sheary
39-Mantha, 19-Backstrom, 36-Vecchione
10-Sprong, 24-McMichael, 43-Wilson
45-Jonsson-Fjallby, 26-Dowd, 21-Hathaway

42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson
9-Orlov, 3-Jensen
57-van Riemsdyk, 2-Schultz

Samsonov

How?

*screams*

Seth Jarvis puts CAR up 1-0.

Kuzy scores at no angle on a delayed penalty

Carlson finds the net with a clapper. 2-1 WSH.

This game is ridiculously high tempo.

Vincent Trochek ties it up after a TO by Mike Vecchione.

