TJ Oshie to miss Carolina Hurricanes game due to lower-body injury

Pregame, Peter Laviolette said the Capitals were once again “working through things” in the room. Now we know what that is.

TJ Oshie, who left Thursday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets with a lower-body injury, will not play against the Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes tonight.

The Capitals’ Mike Vogel first reported the news on Twitter. Mike Vecchione, who was called up earlier in the week from Hershey, will replace Oshie in the lineup. It’ll be Vecchione’s first game as a Capital and his first in the NHL since April 9, 2017.

Samsonov leads #Caps out for warm-ups in Raleigh, and T.J. Oshie is not among the Caps on the ice. Appears as though Mike Vecchione (No. 36) will get his first NHL game in just under five years, since 4/9/17. #CapsCanes — Mike Vogel (@VogsCaps) March 18, 2022

According to the Capitals PR, Oshie’s “day-to-day.”

INJURY UPDATE: #Caps TJ Oshie will not play tonight vs Carolina and is listed as day-to-day with a lower body injury. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) March 18, 2022

Vecchione will slide into Oshie’s right wing spot on the second line and skate with Anthony Mantha and Nicklas Backstrom. Ilya Samsonov will start for the Capitals after Vitek Vanecek suited up the night before.

Per @VogsCaps:

8-Ovechkin, 92-Kuznetsov, 73-Sheary

39-Mantha, 19-Backstrom, 36-Vecchione

10-Sprong, 24-McMichael, 43-Wilson

45-Jonsson-Fjallby, 26-Dowd, 21-Hathaway 42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson

9-Orlov, 3-Jensen

57-van Riemsdyk, 2-Schultz Samsonov

The game will mark the 35th Oshie has missed during the 2021-22 season. Oshie previously had lower-body (foot) and upper-body (shoulder) injuries. He also missed time due to COVID and the flu.