TJ Oshie to miss Carolina Hurricanes game due to lower-body injury

By Ian Oland

March 18, 2022 6:41 pm

Pregame, Peter Laviolette said the Capitals were once again “working through things” in the room. Now we know what that is.

TJ Oshie, who left Thursday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets with a lower-body injury, will not play against the Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes tonight.

The Capitals’ Mike Vogel first reported the news on Twitter. Mike Vecchione, who was called up earlier in the week from Hershey, will replace Oshie in the lineup. It’ll be Vecchione’s first game as a Capital and his first in the NHL since April 9, 2017.

According to the Capitals PR, Oshie’s “day-to-day.”

Vecchione will slide into Oshie’s right wing spot on the second line and skate with Anthony Mantha and Nicklas Backstrom. Ilya Samsonov will start for the Capitals after Vitek Vanecek suited up the night before.

8-Ovechkin, 92-Kuznetsov, 73-Sheary
39-Mantha, 19-Backstrom, 36-Vecchione
10-Sprong, 24-McMichael, 43-Wilson
45-Jonsson-Fjallby, 26-Dowd, 21-Hathaway

42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson
9-Orlov, 3-Jensen
57-van Riemsdyk, 2-Schultz

Samsonov

The game will mark the 35th Oshie has missed during the 2021-22 season. Oshie previously had lower-body (foot) and upper-body (shoulder) injuries. He also missed time due to COVID and the flu.

