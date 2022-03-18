Capitals merch daily deals: 3/18/2022

Shop.NHL.com introduced a promotion called Daily Deals. The store puts one or multiple merch items massively on sale for every NHL team. So we’re presenting what’s available for the Capitals.

We figured it’d save you some money on items you want and it’s a small chip in the bucket for us. So why not post it?

RMNB will get a small percentage of anything purchased through the shop.nhl.com links in this article. Those funds will be used to pay our writers, improve our infrastructure, and help us create more great content for you. It’s one of the easiest and best ways to support the site.

Friday’s Daily Deals on shop.nhl.com

Nicklas Backstrom replica jersey

Daily Deal: $118.99

Regular: $169.99

Capitals 2018 Stanley Cup Champions crystal puck filled with ice from the 2018 Stanley Cup Final

Daily Deal: $34.99

Regular: $49.99

Capitals kids zip hoodie

Daily Deal: $31.49

Regular: $44.99

Capitals adult charcoal shirt

Daily Deal: $19.59

Regular: $27.99

Capitals adult pullover sweatshirt

Daily Deal: $41.99

Regular: $59.99

You can see all the Capitals’ daily deals on shop.nhl.com here. They last until midnight tonight.

Use the coupon code NHL25FS to get free shipping on any orders $25 or more.

PS – There is also some new Alex Ovechkin merch commemorating Ovi passing Jaromir Jagr for third all time on the goals list.