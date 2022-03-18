Caps beat Canes 4-3 in punishing, non-sludgey sludge game

Through a haze of tree pollen on Friday night we watched the Washington Capitals play visitors to the Carolina Hurricanes. Both teams were coming off a back-to-back, so expectations were low. And yet we were given a dramatic and exciting game. There were hi-jinx early on, and then it got dire, then it got fun again. Real fun. Ovi fun.
Seth Jarvis started off scoring by beating Ilya Samsonov up the middle. Evgeny Kuznetsov got a very curious goal from no angle while no one was paying attention (more on that later). John Carlson caught a drop pass from Connor McMichael and slapshotted the Caps into the lead, but the Hurricanes scored twice in the second period (Trocheck off a turnover, Jarvis again thanks to sustained pressure) to give Carolina the lead after two.
With five minutes left in regulation, the Caps got a power play and Ovechkin immediately scored, pushing two tired teams to overtime. The Caps played great in OT but could not get the decision.
Shootout bullets!
Caps win in the shootout!
Tom Wilson thought he had Brendan Smith lined up.
This is the grueling part of the season where the condensed schedule punished teams. I feel like (this is a pure vibe backed up by zero research) tired players are more likely to get hurt; back-to-back games are more likely to cause injuries. As much chaotic fun as this game brought early on, it got unfun as Caps players got banged up. Stealing even a point out of this was a salve. Two points is a blessing.
So now they’ve got a day off to recuperate before hosting Holtby and the Stars on Sunday afternoon. See you here.
Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to mainline some zirtec.
