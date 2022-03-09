Live blog: Capitals versus Oilers on national TV

Don’t look now but the Washington Capitals are on a mini winning streak. The Capitals have won their last three games via a resurgent offense that has scored 14 goals in the process. Tonight the Capitals travel to Edmonton where they’ll play the Oilers in their second game in as many nights.

The lineups is the exact same as last night except for one thing: Ilya Samsonov will start over Vitek Vanecek.

Tonight’s game is on TNT. No Joe B or Locker. 🙁

Capitals lines Via @VogsCaps: 8-Ovechkin, 92-Kuznetsov, 43-Wilson

39-Mantha, 19-Backstrom, 77-Oshie

24-McMichael, 20-Eller, 73-Sheary

45-Jonsson-Fjallby, 26-Dowd, 21-Hathaway 42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson

9-Orlov, 3-Jensen

57-van Riemsdyk, 2-Schultz Samsonov vs. Koskinen

Ovi Ovi’ing practice like you play pic.twitter.com/s2AzRctP5w — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 10, 2022

Should be lots of Ukraine tributes tonight A fan is holding a huge Ukrainian flag behind the Capitals bench https://t.co/HFKrQfZfbC — RMNB (@rmnb) March 10, 2022

Fifth graders or favorite hockey team? Sometimes it’s hard to tell. mikey chewbacca confirmed pic.twitter.com/CEsDj6wlIs — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 10, 2022

Ovi robbed. KOSKINEN WITH A HUGE SAVE ON OVI 😱 #NHLonTNT pic.twitter.com/4n3Zur8K8X — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) March 10, 2022

MARTY SAYS NO PARTY FOR YOU. How was this a penalty tho? #ALLCAPS this should've been a penalty. accident or not pic.twitter.com/koqNjLAXGF — Capitals Replays (@capsreplays) March 10, 2022

It could be worse? They could be losing. It's 0-0 at the first intermission. But the big stat: the Capitals were outshot by the Oilers 20-9. The Caps are playing their second game in as many nights. — Ian Oland (@ianoland) March 10, 2022

Nicklas Backstrom scores to put the Caps up 1-0. That’s point no. 999. Backhanded Backstrom! pic.twitter.com/Jkb184qanu — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 10, 2022

Tom’s dog toy for Dowder. Tom Wilson trades warmup puck for dog toy… which he proceeds to give to Nic Dowd

Yamamoto ties it up on an EDM PP. 1-1 Yamo tap-in to get us on the board. 🎉#LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/UVpFWPIAX2 — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) March 10, 2022

Caps still want MAF Friedman: Capitals still interested in acquiring Marc-Andre Fleury at trade deadline

Cody Ceci gives EDM the 2-1 lead. Ceci crashes & cashes. *whispers* ✨ alliteration ✨#LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/OvTtbhmdab — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) March 10, 2022

Nicklas Backstrom hits 1,000 points! Nicklas Backstrom tallies point number 1000

Ryan Malone gives Edmonton the 3-2 lead. Lars Eller blew his coverage in the middle of the ice. Left 'em Malone in front. #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/NoYPIMPnqi — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) March 10, 2022

WHAT. TJ OSHIE TIES IT IN THE FINAL SECOND. GAME TYING HERO pic.twitter.com/kTSIWuT7XS — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 10, 2022

Connor McDavid wins it in OT

