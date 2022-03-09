Live blog: Capitals versus Oilers on national TV

Don’t look now but the Washington Capitals are on a mini winning streak. The Capitals have won their last three games via a resurgent offense that has scored 14 goals in the process. Tonight the Capitals travel to Edmonton where they’ll play the Oilers in their second game in as many nights.
The lineups is the exact same as last night except for one thing: Ilya Samsonov will start over Vitek Vanecek.
Tonight’s game is on TNT. No Joe B or Locker. 🙁
Capitals lines
8-Ovechkin, 92-Kuznetsov, 43-Wilson
39-Mantha, 19-Backstrom, 77-Oshie
24-McMichael, 20-Eller, 73-Sheary
45-Jonsson-Fjallby, 26-Dowd, 21-Hathaway
42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson
9-Orlov, 3-Jensen
57-van Riemsdyk, 2-Schultz
Samsonov vs. Koskinen
Ovi Ovi’ing
practice like you play pic.twitter.com/s2AzRctP5w
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 10, 2022
Should be lots of Ukraine tributes tonight
A fan is holding a huge Ukrainian flag behind the Capitals bench https://t.co/HFKrQfZfbC
— RMNB (@rmnb) March 10, 2022
Fifth graders or favorite hockey team? Sometimes it’s hard to tell.
mikey chewbacca confirmed pic.twitter.com/CEsDj6wlIs
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 10, 2022
Ovi robbed.
KOSKINEN WITH A HUGE SAVE ON OVI 😱 #NHLonTNT pic.twitter.com/4n3Zur8K8X
— NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) March 10, 2022
MARTY SAYS NO PARTY FOR YOU.
How was this a penalty tho?
#ALLCAPS this should've been a penalty. accident or not pic.twitter.com/koqNjLAXGF
— Capitals Replays (@capsreplays) March 10, 2022
It could be worse? They could be losing.
It's 0-0 at the first intermission. But the big stat: the Capitals were outshot by the Oilers 20-9.
The Caps are playing their second game in as many nights.
— Ian Oland (@ianoland) March 10, 2022
Nicklas Backstrom scores to put the Caps up 1-0. That’s point no. 999.
Backhanded Backstrom! pic.twitter.com/Jkb184qanu
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 10, 2022
Tom’s dog toy for Dowder.
Tom Wilson trades warmup puck for dog toy… which he proceeds to give to Nic Dowd
Yamamoto ties it up on an EDM PP. 1-1
Yamo tap-in to get us on the board. 🎉#LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/UVpFWPIAX2
— Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) March 10, 2022
Caps still want MAF
Friedman: Capitals still interested in acquiring Marc-Andre Fleury at trade deadline
Cody Ceci gives EDM the 2-1 lead.
Ceci crashes & cashes.
*whispers* ✨ alliteration ✨#LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/OvTtbhmdab
— Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) March 10, 2022
Nicklas Backstrom hits 1,000 points!
Ryan Malone gives Edmonton the 3-2 lead.
Lars Eller blew his coverage in the middle of the ice.
Left 'em Malone in front. #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/NoYPIMPnqi
— Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) March 10, 2022
WHAT. TJ OSHIE TIES IT IN THE FINAL SECOND.
GAME TYING HERO pic.twitter.com/kTSIWuT7XS
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 10, 2022
Connor McDavid wins it in OT
Comment below. Refresh the live blog throughout the game.
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On