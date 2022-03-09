Home / News / Live blog: Capitals versus Oilers on national TV

By Ian Oland

March 9, 2022 8:00 pm

Don’t look now but the Washington Capitals are on a mini winning streak. The Capitals have won their last three games via a resurgent offense that has scored 14 goals in the process. Tonight the Capitals travel to Edmonton where they’ll play the Oilers in their second game in as many nights.

The lineups is the exact same as last night except for one thing: Ilya Samsonov will start over Vitek Vanecek.

Tonight’s game is on TNT. No Joe B or Locker. 🙁

Capitals lines

Via @VogsCaps:

8-Ovechkin, 92-Kuznetsov, 43-Wilson
39-Mantha, 19-Backstrom, 77-Oshie
24-McMichael, 20-Eller, 73-Sheary
45-Jonsson-Fjallby, 26-Dowd, 21-Hathaway

42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson
9-Orlov, 3-Jensen
57-van Riemsdyk, 2-Schultz

Samsonov vs. Koskinen

Ovi Ovi’ing

Should be lots of Ukraine tributes tonight

Fifth graders or favorite hockey team? Sometimes it’s hard to tell.

Ovi robbed.

MARTY SAYS NO PARTY FOR YOU.

How was this a penalty tho?

It could be worse? They could be losing.

Nicklas Backstrom scores to put the Caps up 1-0. That’s point no. 999.

Tom’s dog toy for Dowder.

Tom Wilson trades warmup puck for dog toy… which he proceeds to give to Nic Dowd

Yamamoto ties it up on an EDM PP. 1-1

Caps still want MAF

Friedman: Capitals still interested in acquiring Marc-Andre Fleury at trade deadline

Cody Ceci gives EDM the 2-1 lead.

Nicklas Backstrom hits 1,000 points!

Nicklas Backstrom tallies point number 1000

Ryan Malone gives Edmonton the 3-2 lead.

Lars Eller blew his coverage in the middle of the ice.

WHAT. TJ OSHIE TIES IT IN THE FINAL SECOND.

Connor McDavid wins it in OT

