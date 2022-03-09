The Caps lost but Backstrom got point number 1000 so who really won: Oilers beat Capitals 4-3 (OT)

The Washington Capitals looked to match their season-best four-game win streak by taking down the Oilers, Wednesday night. Could Ovi and the boys keep McDavid and co. quiet?
Nicklas Backstrom opened the scoring with a spinning backhand that found its way through Mikko Koskinen. Kailer Yamamoto tied the game later in the second on a power play. Cody Ceci placed a chip shot into the top shelf to give Edmonton a lead.
TJ Oshie tied things back up with a power-play strike of his own that earned Nicklas Backstrom point number 1,000!
Brad Malone quickly restored the Oilers lead. empty netter. TJ Oshie buzzer-beater to send the game to overtime! McDavid winner.
Oilers beat Capitals 4-3.
The Capitals finish up their western Canadian road swing with a visit to Bruce Boudreau’s boys in Vancouver, Friday. Take a good look at a couple of those Vancouver forwards.
