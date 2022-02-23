Hendrix Lapierre is once again lighting up the QMJHL

Hendrix Lapierre’s 2021-22 season has been a roller coaster. He shockingly made the Capitals opening night roster out of training camp and scored his first NHL goal in his first game. But after playing five more games in the NHL, Lapierre was optioned back to the Acadie-Bathurst Titan, cut from Canada’s World Juniors team, and forced to sit through an almost two-month long COVID pause in the QMJHL.

Now the Capitals’ 2020 first-round draft pick has finally re-found his scoring groove.

Since the QMJHL came back from its COVID pause, Lapierre has tallied at least one point in all seven of Acadie-Bathurst’s games to give him 30 in 18 games this season. What is most encouraging is that he seems to have improved his finishing ability. Hendrix has scored 12 goals which is only one off of his career-high of 13 that he scored during his rookie season in 2018-19 (48 games).

Lapierre’s current 13-game point streak is the second-longest active in the QMJHL and he has seven goals in seven February games. His most recent outing saw him tally twice, including a last-minute goal that tied the game and sent it to overtime.

Lapierre, who has worn both an ‘A’ as an alternate captain and the ‘C’ as the team’s captain in a handful of games is scoring at a 1.67 point per game pace which is second on his team and eighth in the entire league.

Screenshot via @ABTitan/Twitter