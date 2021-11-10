Capitals send Hendrix Lapierre back to junior

After starting the season in the NHL, Hendrix Lapierre will finish the year in junior. The Washington Capitals assigned the 19-year-old rookie to Acadie-Bathurst Titan of QMJHL on Wednesday.

Lapierre scored one goal in six games with the Capitals. If the 2020 first-round pick would have played in 10 NHL games total, the Capitals would not have been able to allow the first year of his entry-level contract to slide (or begin) until next season.

NEWS | The Capitals have assigned forward Hendrix Lapierre to the Acadie-Bathurst Titan of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.https://t.co/cvKYMD1NYn — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 10, 2021

Lapierre made the Capitals, in a surprise, after leading the team in preseason points along with Evgeny Kuznetsov.

The French Canadian scored in his NHL debut, but only played more than 10 minutes once since that Opening Night game. With several regulars out of the lineup with injuries such as Nicklas Backstrom, TJ Oshie, Anthony Mantha, and Nic Dowd, the Capitals needed someone they could give a bigger role to.

Lapierre will now join Acadie-Bathurst after being traded by the Chicoutimi Sagueneens over the offseason.

Guess who's back, back again

Lappy's back, tell a friend 🎶 Hendrix Lapierre est de retour 😎 pic.twitter.com/ClNgVM7aX6 — Titan d'Acadie-Bathurst (@ABTitan) November 10, 2021

Acadie-Bathurst gave up a lot to acquire him.

The Acadie-Bathurst Titan have acquired Washington Capitals prospect Hendrix Lapierre and a 2023 seventh-round pick from the Chicoutimi Sagueneens in exchange for forwards Julien Bourget and Alexis Dube, first round picks in 2022 and 2023, as well as a 2022 third-round pick and 2023 fourth-round pick.

Lapierre will also be able to participate in the 2022 World Junior Championship if he is chosen by Team Canada (which seems like a no brainer now).

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB