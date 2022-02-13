Live blog: Capitals vs Senators on Super Bowl Sunday

The Washington Capitals narrowly defeated Canada’s worst team earlier this week. Now, on Super Bowl Sunday, they must take on Canada’s second worst team, the Ottawa Senators
Super Bowl predictions
I don’t have one. I know nothing about these two teams. I’m not trying to be insufferably edgy or contrarian, but I’m probably gonna watch a Jane Austen movie or play an indie video game about post-partum depression or read a nonfiction book about communist architecture instead of watching the game. That’s just me. Bengals by 6.
No Auston Watson
The forward was suspended two games for this elbow into Jack Ahcan’s head.
Lines
Featuring the return of Ovi and top-six Snively. From Samantha:
Ovechkin – Backstrom – Sheary
Snively – Kuznetsov – Wilson
McMichael – Eller – Sprong
Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway
Fehervary – Carlson
Orlov – Jensen
TvR – Schultz
Samsonov
1-0 Senators
Washington allows their 7th shorthanded goal of the season. Really dismal start.
FORMY WITH A SHORTY!!!#GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/9l6YeFLZsx
— Ottawa Senators (@Senators) February 13, 2022
2-0 Senators
GAUDS!! 2-0!! #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/piqRFEhU5v
— Ottawa Senators (@Senators) February 13, 2022
Gaudette on the rush. This is a bad start. The Sens are unrested and also bad.
Backstrom scores, 2-1 Sens
Backstrom deposits an Ovechkin rebound. 2-1 Sens. pic.twitter.com/Mz9ALknR49
— Ted Starkey (@TedStarkey) February 13, 2022
Ovechkin takes the shot and Backstrom seals the rebound.
Wilson denied
Mondo save by Anton Forsberg here
Just when you think it's a goal, Anton Forsberg proves you wrong. 🤨 pic.twitter.com/IqFkJnfgtW
— NHL (@NHL) February 13, 2022
Brady Tkachuk to the quiet room
After this hit to the head by John Carlson
— SensChirp (@SensChirp) February 13, 2022
3-1 Sens
In his first shift back, Tkachuk snagged a loose puck in the slot to put Washington in a two-goal hole.
Sens 3-1 with 1:36 to play in the second.
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 13, 2022
Wilson vs Nick Paul
Wilson with the HUGE hit and takes down Nick Paul 👊 pic.twitter.com/RTrVPIhTFY
— NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) February 13, 2022
Paul, who is probably not the brother of Logan and Jake but let’s pretend, took offense to Wilson’s big clean hit on Chabot. Wilson won the fight.
4-1 Sens
Sammy lets in a soft one from Conor Brown.
Samsonov just kinda waved at that one.
— ThePeerless (@ThePeerless) February 13, 2022
Welp that sucked. Game recap from Chris here.
Refresh this article throughout the night as we’ll be updating with news and notable moments from the game. Comment below.
