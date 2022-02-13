Live blog: Capitals vs Senators on Super Bowl Sunday

The Washington Capitals narrowly defeated Canada’s worst team earlier this week. Now, on Super Bowl Sunday, they must take on Canada’s second worst team, the Ottawa Senators

Super Bowl predictions

I don’t have one. I know nothing about these two teams. I’m not trying to be insufferably edgy or contrarian, but I’m probably gonna watch a Jane Austen movie or play an indie video game about post-partum depression or read a nonfiction book about communist architecture instead of watching the game. That’s just me. Bengals by 6.

No Auston Watson

The forward was suspended two games for this elbow into Jack Ahcan’s head.

Lines

Featuring the return of Ovi and top-six Snively. From Samantha:

Ovechkin – Backstrom – Sheary

Snively – Kuznetsov – Wilson

McMichael – Eller – Sprong

Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway

Fehervary – Carlson

Orlov – Jensen

TvR – Schultz

Samsonov

1-0 Senators

Washington allows their 7th shorthanded goal of the season. Really dismal start.

2-0 Senators

Gaudette on the rush. This is a bad start. The Sens are unrested and also bad.

Backstrom scores, 2-1 Sens

Backstrom deposits an Ovechkin rebound. 2-1 Sens. pic.twitter.com/Mz9ALknR49 — Ted Starkey (@TedStarkey) February 13, 2022

Ovechkin takes the shot and Backstrom seals the rebound.

Wilson denied

Mondo save by Anton Forsberg here

Just when you think it's a goal, Anton Forsberg proves you wrong. 🤨 pic.twitter.com/IqFkJnfgtW — NHL (@NHL) February 13, 2022

Brady Tkachuk to the quiet room

After this hit to the head by John Carlson

3-1 Sens

In his first shift back, Tkachuk snagged a loose puck in the slot to put Washington in a two-goal hole.

Sens 3-1 with 1:36 to play in the second. — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 13, 2022

Wilson vs Nick Paul

Wilson with the HUGE hit and takes down Nick Paul 👊 pic.twitter.com/RTrVPIhTFY — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) February 13, 2022

Paul, who is probably not the brother of Logan and Jake but let’s pretend, took offense to Wilson’s big clean hit on Chabot. Wilson won the fight.

4-1 Sens

Sammy lets in a soft one from Conor Brown.

Samsonov just kinda waved at that one. — ThePeerless (@ThePeerless) February 13, 2022

Welp that sucked. Game recap from Chris here.

