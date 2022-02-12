Joe Snively stays in top-six after three-point performance in Montreal, Alex Ovechkin reunited with Nicklas Backstrom on top line

The Washington Capitals held their first practice on Saturday since returning from Montreal with a 5-2 win. The team prepared for its Super Bowl Sunday date with the Ottawa Senators.

The Capitals’ offensive star of the Habs game was Joe Snively who scored twice, including his first NHL goal, and posted three points.

Saturday, Snively remained in the top-six forward group during line rushes.

Via The Washington Post’s Samantha Pell, Snively will continue to skate together with Evgeny Kuznetsov and Tom Wilson on the second line.

Ovechkin-Backstrom-Sheary

Snively-Kuznetsov-Wilson

McMichael-Eller-Sprong/Leason

Hagelin-Dowd-Hathaway Fehervary-Carlson

Orlov-Jensen

TVR-Schultz “It’s an amazing opportunity to play with Tom and Kuzy,” Snively said. “And last game I got to play with Backstrom. It’s a privilege and I’m just trying to make the most of it. I’m just having a lot of fun.” Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette praised Snively for his performance after suiting up against Montreal. “I thought his game was really good, but it’s been good,” Laviolette said. “He’s detailed, he’s tenacious, he’s quick, he’s got a good skill level. You notice him in the battles, you notice him when he has open space, then you notice that he can make plays as well. It’s not just tonight. He got rewarded with a couple goals and an assist, but it’s something we’ve noticed in most of the games and that’s why he’s up playing with Kuzy and Willy. He does a good job, he brings a lot of tenacity to the game.” Alex Ovechkin, who did not make the trip to Canada due to protocol, was back on the ice and reunited with Nicklas Backstrom on the top line at practice. The dynamic duo has played sparingly together this season at five-on-five with a little over 43 minutes shared across 14 games. The rest of the lineup remains the same outside of the coaching staff likely needing to choose between Daniel Sprong and Brett Leason for that third right-wing spot. According to Pell, Vitek Vanecek is still out with an upper-body injury although he did get some work in before the practice began. Ilya Samsonov and Pheonix Copley remain the two goaltenders taking the reps for now. The Senators will come into Sunday afternoon’s action sporting a 16-23-4 record that sees them sixth in the Atlantic Division. The last time the Caps and Sens squared off, Washington needed a two-goal third period to send the game to overtime where Backstrom roofed a shot on his backhand for the game-winner. Screenshot via @Capitals Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

