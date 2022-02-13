A team shut out twice in a row and playing a back-to-back easily tops struggling Capitals: Senators beat Capitals 4-1

It was a Super Bowl Sunday matinee matchup between your Washington Capitals and the Ottawa Senators. Could the Caps turn around a trend of recent very bad play and beat up on the lowly Sens? Nope.
Alex Formenton fired home a shorthanded marker to open the day’s scoring. Adam Gaudette doubled the Ottawa lead as he made a nifty move to beat Ilya Samsonov on an odd-man break.
Nicklas Backstrom jammed home a rebound from an Alex Ovechkin power-play one-timer to get the Caps on the board. Brady Tkachuk pounced on a rebound of his own to put the Sens back up two. Connor Brown with a soft wrister made it four.
Senators beat Capitals 4-1.
A trip to the Music City to take on Filip Forsberg and the Predators is up next for the Caps. In their last four road games in Nashville, the Caps have given up 24 goals. Yeesh.
