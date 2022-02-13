Aliaksei Protas scores in second game back with Hershey Bears

Aliaksei Protas was sent down to the minor leagues on Friday. It didn’t take him long to get back on the scoresheet.
Saturday, Protas scored a power-play goal in the second period to give the Bears a 3-2 lead over the Belleville Senators. Protas took a pass from Alex Alexeyev and fired a one-timer past goaltender Mads Sogaard.
Power play goals are the name of the game today! In his second game back from Washington, Protas connects to put us in front. #HBH pic.twitter.com/b4VuPC28vV
— Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) February 13, 2022
Protas also had a sweet dish and registered the primary assist on a Mike Vecchione goal 2:35 into the first period.
After three helpers last night, Mike Vecchione got us started tonight. pic.twitter.com/vjeiHbqthI
— Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) February 13, 2022
The two points ended up being Protas’s first multi-point game of the season. Protas centered the second line at even strength and skated with Beck Malenstyn and Kody Clark.
Here's tonight's projected lineup vs. Belleville 👇 pic.twitter.com/SJYE17DDqg
— Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) February 12, 2022
The Bears would go on to win 5-4.
A game for the ages – nine goals and a comeback win. The Bears take a 5-4 victory for franchise win 2,993.
Your highlights: pic.twitter.com/CsLZ5bbihy
— Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) February 13, 2022
Despite being shorthanded for most of the season due to NHL callups, the Bears currently sit third place in the Atlantic Division with a 24-14-3 record. Their 54 standings points are good for fifth in the Eastern Conference. With Joe Snively up with the Capitals, Axel Jonsson-Fjallby paces the Bears with 32 points (14g, 18a) in 36 games.
Hershey’s next game is Sunday against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
