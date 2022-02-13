Home / News / Aliaksei Protas scores in second game back with Hershey Bears

Aliaksei Protas scores in second game back with Hershey Bears

By Ian Oland

February 13, 2022 12:03 am

Aliaksei Protas was sent down to the minor leagues on Friday. It didn’t take him long to get back on the scoresheet.

Saturday, Protas scored a power-play goal in the second period to give the Bears a 3-2 lead over the Belleville Senators. Protas took a pass from Alex Alexeyev and fired a one-timer past goaltender Mads Sogaard.

Protas also had a sweet dish and registered the primary assist on a Mike Vecchione goal 2:35 into the first period.

The two points ended up being Protas’s first multi-point game of the season. Protas centered the second line at even strength and skated with Beck Malenstyn and Kody Clark.

The Bears would go on to win 5-4.

Despite being shorthanded for most of the season due to NHL callups, the Bears currently sit third place in the Atlantic Division with a 24-14-3 record. Their 54 standings points are good for fifth in the Eastern Conference. With Joe Snively up with the Capitals, Axel Jonsson-Fjallby paces the Bears with 32 points (14g, 18a) in 36 games.

Hershey’s next game is Sunday against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB

