Capitals celebrate victory over Penguins with wordLe joke

The Washington Capitals did not play their best game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, but after some clutch goal-scoring and even clutchier goaltending, they pulled out the 4-3 victory in overtime.

While Capitals players remained humble after the game, the Capitals Twitter did not, saluting its biggest rival with a Penguins-shaped wordle L.

not wordle, just a penguins L ⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️

⬜️🐧⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️

⬜️🐧⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️

⬜️🐧⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️

⬜️🐧⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️

⬜️🐧🐧🐧🐧⬜️

⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️ — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 2, 2022

Very topical. Much joke.

The Penguins have not responded at the time of publishing.

Wordle, of course, is the wildly popular web-based word game recently purchased by the New York Times. Players attempt to guess a five-letter word in six attempts and then post their score to Twitter to fatigue us all. It’s like a mix between Scrabble and Minesweeper.

The Capitals social media loves memes now almost as much as we all loves wins. And we’re all better for it.

Headline photo: @Capitals/Twitter