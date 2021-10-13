Capitals social media taunts Rangers fans after blowout win

The New York Rangers remade their team over the offseason. They hired a new coach, got a bunch of new players, and added a lot of toughness. The team and its fans had a lot of hope heading into the season opener. Instead, they ran into a buzzsaw in the Capitals.

The Caps beat the Rangers 5-1. Alex Ovechkin scored twice and had four points. Worst yet, there was only one fight in the game and it was between Trevor van Riemsdyk and Sammy Blais. Beyond the five hits Ryan Reaves doled out, the enforcer did nothing to assert himself in the game.

Afterward, the Capitals’ social media chirped Rangers fans.

if only for one night pic.twitter.com/vLj6bRNaA2 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 14, 2021

The Capitals tweet comes hours after the Rangers appeared to send a coded message to Tom Wilson ahead of a puck drop.

This sassy Capitals tweet appears safe to stay up unlike the “Capitals choose violence” meme that they posted last year after the May 3 line brawl. The team deleted it within minutes of it being posted.