The Capitals’ taunting of the Predators on Twitter was S-tier

Garnet Hathway got checked into the Nashville Predators goal frame and got up swinging at a group of Preds’ players looking to harm him during the first period of Wednesday’s game.

From that moment on, the Capitals-Predators game was contentious and messy at every turn.

Even on social media.

On the ice, both teams threw big hits and a line brawl almost broke out.

Tom Wilson got in an angry hugging contest with Mark Borowiecki.

Alexandre Carrier also appeared to chirp Evgeny Kuznetsov before Kuzy scored the game-winning goal shorthanded.

knew kuzy was going to score as soon as i saw carrier trying to chirp him after he drew a penalty lol pic.twitter.com/ovb1psSjdS — HockeyKot (@hockeykot) December 30, 2021

It was just that type of game.

“I think that (contentiousness is from) just watching them play and the success they’ve had,” Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette said. “They have two lines that have good skill and then they have two lines that play heavy. So they play fast, they play attacking, and they play a heavy game. I don’t necessarily know if when you’re a team that wants to win, I don’t know if the Eastern Conference or the Western Conference matters. That’s your mindset going into a game. They wanted to come out of the break and get off on the right foot and they were ready to play.”

The intensity even spilled off of the ice and onto the Capitals’ Twitter account which appeared excited about all the carnage and winning.

Caps’ Twitter posted a video of John Carlson goofily waving goodbye towards the Predators’ end of the ice.

There was an erotic, memeified big hits compilation video.

There was a GIF of Carl Hagelin yelling “WOOOO” Ric Flair style.

And then there was whatever this is.

This is S-tier, high-level taunting, you guys.

The Predators, who had won seven straight coming into the game, seemed flabbergasted by the turn of events.

literally nobody would have guessed that — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) December 30, 2021

But not the Capitals, who very much enjoyed their first, hard-fought W in 12 long days.

