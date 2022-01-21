Capitals host optional skate after Bruins loss, Conor Sheary returns to the ice

The Washington Capitals held an optional practice at MedStar Capitals Iceplex after their 4-3 to the Boston Bruins.

Conor Sheary, who had been in COVID protocol, returned to the ice for the first time in six days per The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir.

But it was who wasn’t present for the skate who made more news than who was.

The Washington Post’s Samantha Pell reported that Nick Jensen, who suffered an upper-body injury against the Bruins, did not take the ice. Nor did John Carlson (COVID protocol) or TJ Oshie (upper-body injury).

Oshie was placed on injured reserve on Thursday and is not eligible to return to game action until Monday against the Vegas Golden Knights at the earliest. The talented right wing was last seen on the ice on Wednesday to do some work before Capitals practice.

The Capitals are coming off their second loss to the Bruins in two weeks. Boston outshot Washington 33 to 17 in the game and at one point, the Capitals went three consecutive power-plays without putting a puck on the net. The physical game saw several big hits, none of which would be penalized by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety according to Pell. The Bruins took Garnet Hathaway to task postgame for his hit to Brad Marchand.

Washington will suit up against the Ottawa Senators at home Saturday night. The Senators practiced at MedStar Capitals Iceplex before the Caps took the ice at noon.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB