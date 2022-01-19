TJ Oshie does not participate in Capitals’ optional practice, Conor Sheary and John Carlson to miss Bruins game

Washington Capitals forward TJ Oshie suffered an upper-body injury very early in last Saturday’s 2-0 shutout win over the New York Islanders. Oshie would then miss the next day’s game against the Vancouver Canucks and not take the morning skate before Tuesday’s matchup with the Winnipeg Jets.

He returned to the ice for the first time Wednesday morning but did not stick around for the Capitals’ optional practice immediately after.

77 getting some early work in 💪 pic.twitter.com/O1WOabUdwZ — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 19, 2022

Oshie has only played in 18 games this season as he continues to yo-yo in and out of the lineup due to injury, COVID protocol, and catching the flu. He has scored five goals and recorded 13 points in those games.

Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette also told The Washington Post’s Samantha Pell that neither Conor Sheary nor John Carlson will be making the trip to Boston to take on the Bruins Thursday as both remain out due to COVID.

Michael Sgarbossa was recalled to the main roster from the taxi squad to fill Carlson’s roster spot and Axel Jonsson-Fjallby was summoned from the AHL’s Hershey Bears to fill the open spot on the taxi squad that Sgarbossa vacated.

The status of defenseman Dmitry Orlov is also in question as he will have a hearing with NHL Player Safety after a kneeing incident in the game against the Jets. The Capitals are currently carrying seven total defensemen including Orlov.