Capitals recall Michael Sgarbossa from taxi squad

By Chris Cerullo

January 18, 2022 2:09 pm

Michael Sgarbossa has been recalled by the Capitals from their taxi squad. The forward has bounced around the organization several times this season.

The team announced the news through their PR account on Twitter, Tuesday afternoon.

With John Carlson now unavailable and out due to COVID-19 protocol, the Capitals had an open spot on their roster for Sgarbossa to fill.

The 29-year-old forward has gotten into 10 games for the Caps this season, recording two goals and two assists. He was last officially recalled by the team on January 7 and played against both the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild on back-to-back nights.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB

