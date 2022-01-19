Capitals recall Axel Jonsson-Fjallby and assign him to team’s taxi squad

The Washington Capitals announced on Wednesday that they recalled Axel Jonsson-Fjallby from the Hershey Bears and assigned the Swedish forward to its taxi squad.

The move comes hours after the NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced Dmitry Orlov would have a hearing for kneeing Nikolaj Ehlers.

NEWS | The Washington Capitals have recalled forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby from the Hershey Bears and have assigned him to the taxi squad.#ALLCAPS | @FTX_Official https://t.co/uhVaXwcV68 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 19, 2022

At the time of posting, the reason for Jonsson-Fjallby’s recall is unclear. A player who serves on the taxi squad makes an AHL salary and is not considered on the main roster. The player just practices and travels with the NHL team.

Jonsson-Fjallby is having his best season as a pro in Hershey. The forward, who is excellent defensively, has notched 21 points (10g, 11a) in 26 games for Hershey this season. His idol is Carl Hagelin.

“I really looked up to Carl when I was younger and even now,” Jonsson-Fjallby said earlier in the season. “That’s the type of player I’m trying to be.”

Here’s the full press release from the Capitals:

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB