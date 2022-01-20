Nick Jensen leaves game against Bruins with upper-body injury

The Washington Capitals are already without top defensemen John Carlson and Dmitry Orlov. Now they are down one more.

Nick Jensen suffered an upper-body injury against the Boston Bruins and will not return.

INJURY UPDATE: #Caps Nick Jensen will not return to tonight’s game (upper body) — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 21, 2022

It’s unclear when Jensen got hurt. Jensen was playing on the first pairing with Martin Fehervary.

Jensen is one of three players who got injured in the game including the Bruins Anton Blidh (upper-body) and Brad Marchand (upper-body).

Jensen has played the second-most games (39 of 41) for the Capitals this season, trailing only Alex Ovechkin (41 of 41). Jensen missed two games due to COVID protocol.

Before this season, Jensen played in 121 of a possible 125 games.

He has 11 points (3g, 8a) in 39 games this season.