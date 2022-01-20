Tom Wilson knocks Anton Blidh out of game after big ‘beautiful hit’

Tom Wilson is trending on social media (again) after delivering a huge hit to Anton Blidh.

Blidh would leave the game injured and not return.

During a first-period powerplay, Blidh was caught by Wilson as he dropped a pass to a teammate and cut to the center of the ice. Wilson saw it coming and plowed his shoulder into the Bruins forward’s chest. Blidh laid on the ice in visible pain as several Capitals and Bruins players looked on.

Not a shock that people want to be upset about this because it's Tom Wilson but it's a great hit pic.twitter.com/ufxWGI2PoF — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 21, 2022

Wilson returned to the bench where he was overheard by ESPN+’s A.J. Mleczko saying, “That was textbook. That was a beautiful hit.”

Wilson began trending on Hockey Twitter minutes later.

Tom Wilson is trending. That was fast! pic.twitter.com/NVgx8jJYYY — Ian Oland (@ianoland) January 21, 2022

During intermission, ESPN+’s Mark Messier agreed with Wilson that the bodycheck was beautiful.

“I thought it was a good hit. Great shoulder,” he said. “The kid just had his head down. He’ll learn.”

The Capitals-Bruins game immediately got more physical after the play. Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy tried to return the favor, hitting Trevor van Riemsdyk hard behind the net. McAvoy’s forearm came up to strike TVR in the chest.

The Bruins later announced Blidh suffered an upper-body injury and would not return to the game.

UPDATE: Anton Blidh (upper body) will not return to tonight's game. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 21, 2022

