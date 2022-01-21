Bruins call Garnet Hathaway’s hit on Brad Marchand dirty. David Pastrnak: ‘He’s that kind of player.’

The Boston Bruins beat the Washington Capitals 4-3 on Thursday. But talk after the game in the Bruins locker room centered on a hit Garnet Hathaway threw on Brad Marchand that knocked the Bruins’ winger out of the game.

Hathaway took a two-minute minor for interference after decking Marchand into the boards. Marchand, who could be seen icing his shoulder/sternum area on the bench, tried to return, but after a few awkward shifts, decided he couldn’t finish the game. Marchand had only 8:54 of ice time on the evening.

The Bruins called it an upper-body injury.

Here’s another look at Garnet Hathaway’s cheap shot on Brad Marchand (who has left the game with an upper body injury): Definitely the right shoulder…not good. pic.twitter.com/hgqUWjSDTM — Blake Thorne (@_BlakeThorne) January 21, 2022

After the game, the Bruins sounded off on Hathaway.

“He’s that kind of player you know?” Pastrnak, who scored twice, said in the Bruins’ Zoom room. “We saw him punch (a guy) a couple games (ago). I didn’t like it obviously. Marchie one of our best players… I think it was a little dirty.”

“Didn’t like that at all,” added Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy. “Hit a guy in the numbers in a vulnerable spot. Seen that from that player in the past… Hate to see March go down on such a cheap hit. That’s hockey some nights.”

The Bruins were not revealing on if Marchand would miss any time due to the hit.

As for Hathaway, the chippy veteran forward has played with more of an edge than usual and has taken three minor penalities during the last three games as he’s moonlighted on the first line with Evgeny Kuznetsov and Alex Ovechkin.

Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette was not asked about Hathaway’s hit postgame, but did comment on the game’s general chippiness.

“It was a tight game. It was physical, it was battle heavy,” he said. “At the end of the day, it’s tough we lose in the last two minutes of the game.”

Three players were injured during the matchup including Marchand, Anton Blidh, and Capitals’ defenseman Nick Jensen.

Screenshot: Boston Bruins