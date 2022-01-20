Bruins beat Caps 4-3

The Washington Capitals shipped on up to Boston for a road date with the Bruins on Thursday night. I missed the first 90 seconds of the game because I forgot the game was streaming only.
Evgeny Kuznetsov scored first with a perfect near-side wristshot. David Pastrnak responded quickly, finding an open spot in the slot for an easy goal. Pasta struck again in the second period with a breakaway on the power play, which is the part of the game where you’re not supposed to get a breakaway.
Lars Eller tied the game late in the second period, but Boston restored their lead off Evgeny Kuznetsov’s skates halfway into the third period. Scant moments later, Tom Wilson fed Nicklas Backstrom for a quick wrister from the slot. With Dowd in the penalty box, Charlie McAvoy found a gap to put Bruins ahead one last time.
Caps lose.
I assume the whole 'pp is a hideous mess' thing is all a fake to lull future playoff opponents into a false sense of security
this is one of the most ridiculous images that i have ever seen
#joebsuitofthenight
Let's win the third period!
I did not like this game. See ya Saturday for the Senators.
