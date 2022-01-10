The NHL leader in save percentage and goals against average is Zach Fucale

Zach Fucale had a magical start to his NHL career. The journeyman posted a shutout in his first NHL game, had a shutout streak that lasted through six consecutive periods, and set a new NHL shutout streak record to start a career. He even made a save of the season candidate against the Minnesota Wild.

Now there’s more. The NHL, which is only requiring three appearances in net for its goaltender to qualify for its leaderboard, is now showing Fucale as its league leader in both save percentage (.980) and goals against average (0.42).

MoneyPuck.com is also showing that Fucale has stopped 4.8 goals above expected through three games, which we believe is the highest showing a Capitals goaltender has had all season long.

Fucale is not the only Capitals player to show up on the NHL leaderboard this season.

At one point:

What a weird, wonderful season.

Screenshot: @Capitals