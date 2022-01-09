Zach Fucale makes save of the season candidate on Ryan Hartman during overtime

Zach Fucale set an NHL shutout streak record against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. He almost made one of the best saves of the NHL season late in the game.

Fucale dove across the crease 12 seconds into overtime to rob Ryan Hartman of a gimme goal. The save left NBC Sports Washington’s Joe Beninati stunned in the booth.

“OHHHH!! WHAT A STOP BY FUCALE. BRILLIANT ON THE HEADLONG DIVE.”

ZACH FUCALE YOU ARE NOT HUMAN pic.twitter.com/qNJBxArbzp — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) January 9, 2022

Mats Zuccarello created the chance by faking a shot and then dishing to Hartman on the wing for the one-timer. Fucale, who knew he was beat, dropped his stick and dove blindly across the crease. The puck hit him in the blocker before bouncing out of play.

“I was a little over-patient on the shot,” Fucale explained postgame. “He made a nice pass. I was beat. I just tried to get something across him. It hit me.”

Fucale would end up being the loser in the game, but only gave up one goal on the night: a tally by Zuccarello in the final minute of the third period. He made 21 saves on 22 shots for a .955 all strengths save percentage.

Screenshot: NBC Sports Washington