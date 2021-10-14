Alex Ovechkin leads the NHL in goals, power-play goals, shorthanded goals, and points

We may only be two days into the NHL’s 2021-22 regular season, but Alex Ovechkin still managed to find a way to impress us again after all these years.

After days of uncertainty that he’d even play on Opening Night, Ovechkin not only suited up but delivered one of the greatest games of his career. The 36-year-old future Hall of Famer scored twice to move into fifth place in the all-time goals list and recorded the 30th four-point game (2g, 2a) of his career. It was Ovi’s first four-point game since February 7, 2021, and his first against the New York Rangers since December 3, 2005. The game also marked the first time Ovechkin’s ever scored a power-play goal and a shorthanded goal in the same game.

Ovechkin’s incredible performance also accomplished something else crazy. He now leads the NHL in goals, power-play goals, shorthanded goals, and points. We believe this is a career first.

Here are the screenshots so you can breathe it all in.

Ovechkin’s shorthanded goal, which he tallied at the end of a TJ Oshie tripping minor, was only the fifth shorty of his career and his first since 2009. He scored that SHG against the Rangers too.

Alex Ovechkin’s second goal came shorthanded, marking his fifth career shorthanded goal and his first since Jan. 3, 2009, also against the New York Rangers. Additionally, it marks Ovechkin’s first game in which he has scored a power play goal and a shorthanded goal. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) October 14, 2021

Perhaps Ovi signing for five years was too much because, at this rate, per Neil, he’s going to catch Gretzky’s goals record by the end of this current season.

And remember, Ovi did this all without his longtime partner and the man on his life insurance plan, Nicklas Backstrom.

We’re running out of adjectives for how good of a hockey player Alex Ovechkin is and continues to be. Cherish this. We’re truly watching something special out there.