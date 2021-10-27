Alex Ovechkin led the NHL in goals and Tom Wilson led the NHL in assists on Tuesday

The Washington Capitals’ high-scoring 7-5 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Monday accomplished a lot of things. The win put Washington in a tie with the Carolina Hurricanes for first in the Metropolitan Division (10 points). The Capitals have the second-most goals in the NHL this season (26g) and are undefeated in regulation (4-0-2).

Offensively, the Capitals have been led by their first line which has combined to score 28 points so far season (11g, 17a). All of that offensive firepower has given the Capitals a unique distinction on top of the league leaders list two full weeks into the season. After Monday’s game, Alex Ovechkin led the NHL in goals (7) and Tom Wilson was tied for the league lead tin assists (7). Ovechkin (12) also sat one point behind Connor McDavid (13) for the league lead in points.

Ovechkin, 36, has scored in five of the Capitals’ first six contests, notching two multi-goal games in the process. He opened the season with his 30th four-point game of his career. He leads the Capitals in goals (7) and is second in assists (5).

Alex Ovechkin, Year 17: •6 games

•7 goals

•5 assists

•26 shots on goal

•50 shot attempts — Dimitri Filipovic (@DimFilipovic) October 26, 2021

While Wilson, the Capitals’ everything enforcer, has not scored a goal this season, he does have points in five consecutive games. His three assists against Colorado gave him only the seventh three-point game of his career.

Wilson's seven assists lead the Capitals. Additionally, five of Wilson's seven assists this season are primary assists. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) October 26, 2021

Tom Wilson recorded three assists against Colorado, his second career three-assist game and seventh career game in which he has recorded at least three points. The Capitals are 6-1-0 in those games. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) October 20, 2021

Wilson has almost been more disciplined. He’s only taken two minor penalties and has not fought this season.

