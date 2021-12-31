Caps end 2021 with a 3-1 road win over the Red Wings

The Washington Capitals rung in the new year with a low-key road game against the Detroit Red Wings. At least Ovi made it worthwhile.
Detroit’s Pius Suter converted a power play to put Detroit up early in the second period. Later that same frame, Evgeny Kuznetsov put up a solo effort to tie the game.
Alex Ovechkin put the Caps up with three minutes left in rego and then he secured the empty-netter.
Caps win!
That puts an end to 2021. It has, um, it has definitely been a year. Challenging. That’s a word for it. I don’t think 2022 will be any less challenging; anyway that’s beyond our control. But maybe what we can control is how we respond, and maybe how we respond can be together.
I can maybe be a bit of a pessimist, but you folks warm my heart. Doing mutual aid, raising money for charity, and just being there for one another when we’re going through it — that’s what it’s all about.
That and hockey. See you in ’22.
