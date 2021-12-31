Lars Eller to miss game against Detroit Red Wings due to illness

The Washington Capitals played their first game of the season on Wednesday with all four starting centers in their lineup. That streak ends at exactly one game.

Friday night, the Capitals announced that Lars Eller would miss Friday’s game against the Detroit Red Wings due to an illness of the non-COVID variety.

#Caps center Lars Eller is out for tonight’s game against the Detroit Red Wings due to a non-COVID illness. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) December 31, 2021

Eller has played in 26 of the Capitals’ 33 games this season. The previous six games he missed were due to contracting COVID-19 in November.