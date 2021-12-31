Live blog: Capitals take on Red Wings featuring another rookie debut

By Ian Oland
It’s New Year’s Eve and Joe Beninati is wearing a tux. The Capitals are ringing in the New Year by playing the Detroit Red Wings.
Amongst Capitals highlights heading into the game, Lucas Johansen is making his NHL debut while Lars Eller is a surprise scratch.
Watch along with us on NBC Sports Washington.
Joe B looking simply sensational
In other news, is that Ryan Seacrest or @JoeBpXp in that slick New Year's Eve outfit? 👀
Happy New Year, #ALLCAPS fans!! pic.twitter.com/NGwBrrp5sP
— NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) January 1, 2022
Capitals lines
8-Ovechkin, 92-Kuznetsov, 43-Wilson
73-Sheary, 19-Backstrom, 49-Leason
24-McMichael, 59-Protas, 77-Oshie
62-Hagelin, 26-Dowd, 21-Hathaway
9-Orlov, 74-Carlson
6-Kempny, 57-van Riemsdyk
22-Johansen, 52-Irwin
Samsonov vs. Greiss
Lucas Johansen’s rookie lap
LET'S GO LUJO‼️#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/lG7aQonQLV
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 1, 2022
LuJo is the 11th rookie to play for the Capitals this year
Johansen is the 11th rookie to play for Washington this season. Ten of the 11 rookies to play for the team were drafted by Washington.
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 1, 2022
It marks the fourth time in Capitals franchise that the team has had eight or more players debut within the first 40 team games of a season (1974-75: 11; 1981-82: 10; 1979-80: 10).
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 1, 2022
That first period was a nothing burger.
End of the 1st.#CapsWings | @AlibabaGroup pic.twitter.com/ivVwv9KDMN
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 1, 2022
Detroit’s Pius Suter scores first
Pius nets his 6th! #LGRW
🍎: Gagner, Namestnikov pic.twitter.com/szRXKDe3gV
— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) January 1, 2022
What a pass!
What a goal! pic.twitter.com/jyZWd34pVz
— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) January 1, 2022
Evgeny Kuznetsov ties it up on a breakaway! LuJo tallies his first NHL point. 1-1.
Kuzy keeps scorin' pic.twitter.com/FDXhEgvgVy
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 1, 2022
An Ovi shot trickles through. 2-1 Caps!
Ovi’s goal came right at the two-minute mark of a power-play. First it was ruled a 5v5 goal. Then it was ruled a PPG – for the most in NHL history. And now it’s a 5v5 goal again.
A beauty. pic.twitter.com/oBJ4OF0ebi
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 1, 2022
ENG Ovi. Game over. 3-1 Caps.
Refresh this thread throughout the night. We’ll be updating it throughout the game. Comment below!
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On