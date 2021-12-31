Home / News / Live blog: Capitals take on Red Wings featuring another rookie debut

By Ian Oland

December 31, 2021 7:39 pm

It’s New Year’s Eve and Joe Beninati is wearing a tux. The Capitals are ringing in the New Year by playing the Detroit Red Wings.

Amongst Capitals highlights heading into the game, Lucas Johansen is making his NHL debut while Lars Eller is a surprise scratch.

Joe B looking simply sensational

Capitals lines

Via @VogsCaps:

8-Ovechkin, 92-Kuznetsov, 43-Wilson
73-Sheary, 19-Backstrom, 49-Leason
24-McMichael, 59-Protas, 77-Oshie
62-Hagelin, 26-Dowd, 21-Hathaway

9-Orlov, 74-Carlson
6-Kempny, 57-van Riemsdyk
22-Johansen, 52-Irwin

Samsonov vs. Greiss

Lucas Johansen’s rookie lap

LuJo is the 11th rookie to play for the Capitals this year

That first period was a nothing burger.

Detroit’s Pius Suter scores first

Evgeny Kuznetsov ties it up on a breakaway! LuJo tallies his first NHL point. 1-1.

An Ovi shot trickles through. 2-1 Caps!

Ovi’s goal came right at the two-minute mark of a power-play. First it was ruled a 5v5 goal. Then it was ruled a PPG – for the most in NHL history. And now it’s a 5v5 goal again.

ENG Ovi. Game over. 3-1 Caps.

