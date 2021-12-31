Live blog: Capitals take on Red Wings featuring another rookie debut

It’s New Year’s Eve and Joe Beninati is wearing a tux. The Capitals are ringing in the New Year by playing the Detroit Red Wings.

Amongst Capitals highlights heading into the game, Lucas Johansen is making his NHL debut while Lars Eller is a surprise scratch.

Joe B looking simply sensational

In other news, is that Ryan Seacrest or @JoeBpXp in that slick New Year's Eve outfit? 👀 Happy New Year, #ALLCAPS fans!! pic.twitter.com/NGwBrrp5sP — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) January 1, 2022

Capitals lines

Via @VogsCaps:

8-Ovechkin, 92-Kuznetsov, 43-Wilson

73-Sheary, 19-Backstrom, 49-Leason

24-McMichael, 59-Protas, 77-Oshie

62-Hagelin, 26-Dowd, 21-Hathaway 9-Orlov, 74-Carlson

6-Kempny, 57-van Riemsdyk

22-Johansen, 52-Irwin Samsonov vs. Greiss

Lucas Johansen’s rookie lap

LuJo is the 11th rookie to play for the Capitals this year

Johansen is the 11th rookie to play for Washington this season. Ten of the 11 rookies to play for the team were drafted by Washington. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 1, 2022

It marks the fourth time in Capitals franchise that the team has had eight or more players debut within the first 40 team games of a season (1974-75: 11; 1981-82: 10; 1979-80: 10). — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 1, 2022

That first period was a nothing burger.

Detroit’s Pius Suter scores first

What a pass!

What a goal! pic.twitter.com/jyZWd34pVz — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) January 1, 2022

Evgeny Kuznetsov ties it up on a breakaway! LuJo tallies his first NHL point. 1-1.

An Ovi shot trickles through. 2-1 Caps!

Ovi’s goal came right at the two-minute mark of a power-play. First it was ruled a 5v5 goal. Then it was ruled a PPG – for the most in NHL history. And now it’s a 5v5 goal again.

ENG Ovi. Game over. 3-1 Caps.

