Emotional Ryan Johansen calls little brother Lucas’s NHL debut with Capitals ‘one of the most special days of my life’

Washington Capitals 2016 first-round pick, Lucas Johansen, will make his NHL debut against the Detroit Red Wings on Friday. We know this now officially because Lucas’s older brother, Nashville Predators’ superstar center Ryan Johansen, posted an emotional tribute for him on his Instagram page.

Get your tissues ready.

“It’ll be tough to explain how proud I am of my little bro right now but here goes nothing,” Ryan began. “I’m sitting on my couch right now in Nashville waiting for my little brother to play in his first career NHL game tonight!..this is feeling already like one of the most special days of my life.

“[T]he work ethic and passion he’s put into this game throughout his life is inspiring and I mean that! This kid inspires me all the time.. thru all the adversity in [recent] years he has never complained once about anything! Never made one excuse ever!!

“[H]e has tremendous natural leadership that even his older brother respects a ton! I’ve been feeling pretty emotional today knowing that my little bro the nicest kindest sweetest kid you’ll ever meet is about to take the next step in his own journey while doing it the hardest humblest most sincere way he could! LJ I love ya kid.. go have some fun and enjoy it 😚”

Ryan also posted two photos of them together throughout the years.

Older brother Ryan has been supportive of Lucas throughout his career, including being with him during draft day in Buffalo.

With Lucas’s debut, every pick from the first round of the 2016 NHL Draft will have now played at least one NHL game, per RMNB’s Chris Cerullo.

“It was funny. He was giving me a hard time,” Lucas said after being picked by the Capitals at number 28. “He said at the third pick, ‘this is the only time you can beat me.’ I’m not complaining going a little bit later to this team. His advice was just to enjoy it and soak it all in so I’m trying to do that.”

Lucas added that if the Capitals ever play the Predators with him in the lineup, “We’ll have to shut him down. Show him what it’s all about.”

Headline photo: @capitals/Twitter