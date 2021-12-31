Lucas Johansen recalled to active roster, 2016 first-round pick appears likely to make NHL debut

The Washington Capitals have recalled 2016 first-round pick, defenseman Lucas Johansen to their active roster. To do so, they needed to place Alex Alexyev on the taxi squad.

With multiple defensemen still out due to COVID protocol, it appears the long-awaited debut of the Caps’ first-round selection from five years ago will happen tonight in Detroit.

Alexeyev made his NHL debut Wednesday against the Predators. He played just over ten and a half minutes. The left-shot defenseman will be a one-for-one swap with his long-time Hershey Bears teammate, Johansen.

Johansen, the brother of Ryan Johansen who the Caps saw Wednesday playing for Nashville, has played in 155 games for the Bears since being drafted 28th overall by Washington in 2016. His road in the AHL has been a bumpy one as he saw his 2018-19 season cut in half due to injury and then missed the vast majority of both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons due to more injury issues.

In 22 games for the Bears this season, Johansen has seven points and has regularly skated with former Rangers, Panthers, and Red Wings defenseman Dylan McIlrath. He will likely be lined up next to Matt Irwin tonight if he were to make his debut.

Johansen is the only player selected in the 2016 NHL Draft’s first round that has yet to play an NHL game.

