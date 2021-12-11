Live blog: Capitals take on Sabres without Tom Wilson

The Washington Capitals are in Buffalo tonight. They’re without Tom Wilson, who got injured against the Penguins on Friday. Vitek Vanecek will start in net; he’s beaten the Sabres six times already in the calendar year.

Martin Fehervary will play despite the headshot he took from Brock McGinn. The first-pairing defenseman took warmups and felt okay afterward.

Tonight’s game is on NBC Sports Washington Plus with the Wizards-Jazz game on NBC Sports Washington Proper.

Required reading!

Capitals lines

Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Protas

Hagelin-Eller-Sheary

Sprong-McMichael-Oshie

Malenstyn-Sgarbossa-Leason Fehervary-Carlson

Orlov-Jensen

Irwin-Schultz

Hearing Locker say Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was fun!

Lars Eller strikes early after a beautiful saucer pass by Conor Sheary. 1-0 WSH.

An impeccable pass and finish pic.twitter.com/m0T5CvF0cF — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 12, 2021

Or should I say that assist was by Mr. 400?

Conor Sheary will play in his 400th career game tonight. Sheary, who debuted in the 2015-16 season, will become the 11th active undrafted forward to reach the 400 game mark. Among these undrafted forwards, Sheary's 182 career points (91g, 91a) ranks eighth. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) December 12, 2021

A bad change gives Vinnie Hinostroza a breakaway goal. 1-1.

Alex Ovechkin going on a skate. Wow.

i got them moves like jagr, i got them moves like jagr, i got them moOoOoOoOoves like jagr pic.twitter.com/Up6dwuwvyC — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 12, 2021

Capitals fall behind 2-1 after Will Butcher goal.

This Will Butcher goal was great and all but his goal song is top tier. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/c1fjTiqwLH — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 12, 2021

Martin Fehervary ties it up 2-2.

Ovechkin tallies another primary assist.

It's a Marty Party in Buffalo pic.twitter.com/EoMyZ6782X — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 12, 2021

Sprong and Oshie score in the shootout. WSH wins 3-2.

T.J. Oshie wins the shootout with his 46th career shootout goal, the fourth-most in NHL history. That also marks his 21st game-deciding goal, tied for the second-most in NHL history. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) December 12, 2021

Refresh this article throughout tonight’s game for updates. Comment on the game below!