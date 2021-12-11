Live blog: Capitals take on Sabres without Tom Wilson

The Washington Capitals are in Buffalo tonight. They’re without Tom Wilson, who got injured against the Penguins on Friday. Vitek Vanecek will start in net; he’s beaten the Sabres six times already in the calendar year.
Martin Fehervary will play despite the headshot he took from Brock McGinn. The first-pairing defenseman took warmups and felt okay afterward.
Tonight’s game is on NBC Sports Washington Plus with the Wizards-Jazz game on NBC Sports Washington Proper.
Required reading!
Capitals lines
Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Protas
Hagelin-Eller-Sheary
Sprong-McMichael-Oshie
Malenstyn-Sgarbossa-Leason
Fehervary-Carlson
Orlov-Jensen
Irwin-Schultz
Hearing Locker say Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was fun!
“I’d like to buy a vowel, @patsajak.” pic.twitter.com/betL6nyY0w
— Ted Starkey (@TedStarkey) December 12, 2021
Lars Eller strikes early after a beautiful saucer pass by Conor Sheary. 1-0 WSH.
An impeccable pass and finish pic.twitter.com/m0T5CvF0cF
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 12, 2021
Or should I say that assist was by Mr. 400?
Conor Sheary will play in his 400th career game tonight. Sheary, who debuted in the 2015-16 season, will become the 11th active undrafted forward to reach the 400 game mark. Among these undrafted forwards, Sheary's 182 career points (91g, 91a) ranks eighth.
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) December 12, 2021
A bad change gives Vinnie Hinostroza a breakaway goal. 1-1.
Vinnie ran away with it ⚡️#LetsGoBuffalo | @Hinostroza12 pic.twitter.com/Zl5hW9Ju57
— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) December 12, 2021
Alex Ovechkin going on a skate. Wow.
i got them moves like jagr, i got them moves like jagr, i got them moOoOoOoOoves like jagr pic.twitter.com/Up6dwuwvyC
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 12, 2021
Capitals fall behind 2-1 after Will Butcher goal.
This Will Butcher goal was great and all but his goal song is top tier. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/c1fjTiqwLH
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 12, 2021
Martin Fehervary ties it up 2-2.
Ovechkin tallies another primary assist.
It's a Marty Party in Buffalo pic.twitter.com/EoMyZ6782X
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 12, 2021
Sprong and Oshie score in the shootout. WSH wins 3-2.
T.J. Oshie wins the shootout with his 46th career shootout goal, the fourth-most in NHL history. That also marks his 21st game-deciding goal, tied for the second-most in NHL history.
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) December 12, 2021
Refresh this article throughout tonight’s game for updates. Comment on the game below!
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On