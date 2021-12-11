Home / News / Live blog: Capitals take on Sabres without Tom Wilson

By Ian Oland

December 11, 2021 7:05 pm

The Washington Capitals are in Buffalo tonight. They’re without Tom Wilson, who got injured against the Penguins on Friday. Vitek Vanecek will start in net; he’s beaten the Sabres six times already in the calendar year.

Martin Fehervary will play despite the headshot he took from Brock McGinn. The first-pairing defenseman took warmups and felt okay afterward.

Tonight’s game is on NBC Sports Washington Plus with the Wizards-Jazz game on NBC Sports Washington Proper.

Capitals lines

Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Protas
Hagelin-Eller-Sheary
Sprong-McMichael-Oshie
Malenstyn-Sgarbossa-Leason

Fehervary-Carlson
Orlov-Jensen
Irwin-Schultz

Hearing Locker say Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was fun!

Lars Eller strikes early after a beautiful saucer pass by Conor Sheary. 1-0 WSH.

Or should I say that assist was by Mr. 400?

A bad change gives Vinnie Hinostroza a breakaway goal. 1-1.

Alex Ovechkin going on a skate. Wow.

Capitals fall behind 2-1 after Will Butcher goal.

Martin Fehervary ties it up 2-2.

Ovechkin tallies another primary assist.

Sprong and Oshie score in the shootout. WSH wins 3-2.

