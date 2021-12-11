Tom Wilson will not play against Buffalo Sabres due to upper-body injury

The Washington Capitals are taking on the Buffalo Sabres in New York tonight a day after losing to the Pittsburgh Penguins at home. They will play without another one of their best players.

Tom Wilson will not play against the Sabres after suffering an upper-body injury during the second period of Friday’s game according to the Washington Post’s Samantha Pell. Wilson did not travel with the Capitals and stayed back home in Virginia.

Meanwhile, Martin Fehervary, who was the recipient of a headshot from Brock McGinn, is a game-time decision as he will take warmups.

The team did not have a morning skate.

Wilson and Fehervary were hurt in separate plays in the second period.

Wilson got tangled up with Marcus Pettersson and fell to the ice where he careened into Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry and the back of the goal frame.

Fehervary was delivered a hit to the head by McGinn — a play that the NHL Department of Player Safety has deemed needed no punishment.

Pell also reports that forward Michael Sgarbossa will replace Wilson in the lineup against the Sabres.

