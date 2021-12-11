Report: NHL DoPS passes on giving Brock McGinn supplemental discipline for head hit on Martin Fehervary

During Friday’s Capitals-Penguins game, Brock McGinn escaped getting a minor penalty for his head hit on Martin Fehervary that knocked the Caps’ first-pairing defenseman out of the game. The Capitals say Fehervary suffered an upper-body injury on the play.

Now we’ve learned McGinn will not receive any supplemental discipline from the NHL’s Department of Player Safety either via a report by the Washington Post’s Samantha Pell.

FWIW: No supplemental discipline coming from DoPS for Brock McGinn’s hit on Martin Fehervary last night. Fehervary was ruled out for the remainder of the game with an upper-body injury. No penalty on the play

It’s the second time the Penguins have delivered a questionable hit to Fehervary this season and gotten away with it.

Earlier in the season, Sidney Crosby heaved Fehervary into the end boards in frustration during a 6-1 rout by the Capitals. Crosby didn’t get a minor and DoPS opted not to step in as well.

Headline photo: Cara Bahniuk/RMNB