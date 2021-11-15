Report: Sidney Crosby will not face supplemental discipline from DoPS for Martin Fehervary hit

Sidney Crosby lost his cool during the Capitals’ 6-1 shellacking of the Penguins on Sunday. In the third period, Crosby, who was playing in only his second game of the season, threw Martin Fehervary dangerously into the boards as he struggled to get anything going against the Capitals.

Crosby was not penalized in the game and on Monday, The Washington Post’s Samantha Pell reported that the Penguins captain will not receive any supplemental discipline either from the NHL’s Department of Player Safety.

FWIW: There will be no supplemental discipline coming from DoPS for this play by Sidney Crosby last night on Martin Fehervary. No penalty was called on the ice. https://t.co/2gATG015g4 — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) November 15, 2021

In his return from COVID-19, Crosby finished the game with one shot on goal and was a minus-one.

“Yeah, I don’t know,” Fehervary said after the game of the hit. “I don’t even know if I should talk about it. I don’t care. We’ll see next game.”

Fans have long complained that Crosby gets special treatment from the NHL and this appears to be another example. It’d be hard to imagine Tom Wilson getting the same treatment (no penalty/no supplemental discipline) on a similar play.