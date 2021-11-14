Home / News / Sidney Crosby loses his cool during beatdown by Capitals

Sidney Crosby loses his cool during beatdown by Capitals

By Ian Oland

 0 Comment

November 14, 2021 9:37 pm

Sidney Crosby has missed almost the entire season due to offseason surgery and most recently, a bout with the coronavirus. Crosby returned Sunday for his second game of the year, facing off against the team’s biggest rival, the Washington Capitals. He was absolutely miserable by the end of it.

Early in the third period, with the Penguins down big, Crosby took his angst out against Martin Fehervary, hurling the Capitals’ rookie defender, who had been swarming him all night, into the boards.

The play went uncalled. Afterward, Fehervary could be seen cradling his face in pain.

Later in the third, after Evgeny Kuznetsov did the bird celly after making it 5-1, Crosby cross-checked the Russian center, taking a minor penalty.

The Penguins captain yapped and complained all the way to the penalty box.

Tom Wilson repaid Crosby by scoring on the resulting power-play 20 seconds later.

Crosby did not record a shot on goal until the third period. He finished the game a minus-one.

Hockey Gods, please let every Capitals-Penguins game be this satisfying in the future.

Screenshot: NBCSWSH

,