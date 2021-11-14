Sidney Crosby loses his cool during beatdown by Capitals

Sidney Crosby has missed almost the entire season due to offseason surgery and most recently, a bout with the coronavirus. Crosby returned Sunday for his second game of the year, facing off against the team’s biggest rival, the Washington Capitals. He was absolutely miserable by the end of it.

Early in the third period, with the Penguins down big, Crosby took his angst out against Martin Fehervary, hurling the Capitals’ rookie defender, who had been swarming him all night, into the boards.

Crosby taking out some frustration in his return to the lineup. Pens down 5-1 to Caps pic.twitter.com/zHD40mg7OW — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) November 15, 2021

The play went uncalled. Afterward, Fehervary could be seen cradling his face in pain.

even if your first game back sucks, don’t do this pic.twitter.com/YS5pP6Wagw — HockeyKot (@hockeykot) November 15, 2021

Later in the third, after Evgeny Kuznetsov did the bird celly after making it 5-1, Crosby cross-checked the Russian center, taking a minor penalty.

A wild bird appears! pic.twitter.com/VfZPFkz8Yu — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 15, 2021

The Penguins captain yapped and complained all the way to the penalty box.

#Caps aren’t letting up at all with their 5-1 lead. Crosby to the box, yipping all the way. Caps to the PP with 10:45 left. #CapsPens — Mike Vogel (@VogsCaps) November 15, 2021

Tom Wilson repaid Crosby by scoring on the resulting power-play 20 seconds later.

Crosby did not record a shot on goal until the third period. He finished the game a minus-one.

Hockey Gods, please let every Capitals-Penguins game be this satisfying in the future.

