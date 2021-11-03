Sidney Crosby has COVID-19

Sidney Crosby made his season debut on Saturday against the New Jersey Devils after offseason wrist surgery caused him to miss the Penguins’ first seven games.

Now he’s out again.

Wednesday, Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan announced Crosby has COVID-19 along with Brian Dumoulin.

Mike Sullivan announces that Sidney Crosby and Brian Dumoulin have Covid. — Josh Yohe (@JoshYohe_PGH) November 3, 2021

According to Sullivan, Crosby is experiencing mild symptoms while Dumoulin has not shown any.

Crosby has mild symptoms. Dumoulin has not shown signs of symptoms. — Wes Crosby (@OtherNHLCrosby) November 3, 2021

“I’m sure he’s discouraged,” Sullivan said. “He worked extremely hard to get to this point, and we were all so excited about getting him back in the fold. This puts another road block in front of it. But we’ll control what we can, and we’re hopeful that Sid will return soon.”

Crosby must now self-isolate and cannot participate in any Penguins functions until the virus passes and he tests negative multiple times. Nathan MacKinnon was able to rejoin the Avalanche and was allowed to play against the Capitals in October after having two-straight negative tests in a row.

The two-time NHL MVP played 19:16 against the Devils on Saturday and had a plus-minus of minus-three.

The Penguins, who are also without Evgeni Malkin, are currently last in the Metropolitan Division with a record of 3-3-2.