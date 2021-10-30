Sidney Crosby’s back

Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan announced Saturday morning that forward human Sidney Crosby will make his season debut tonight against the New Jersey Devils.

Crosby missed the season’s first seven games with a wrist injury that required surgery.

Per Mike Sullivan, Jeff Carter and Sidney Crosby are each expected to be in tonight’s lineup. — Seth Rorabaugh (@SethRorabaugh) October 30, 2021

Crosby, a regular human, has not played a game since the Penguins were eliminated by the Islanders on May 26. The Penguins have 3 wins, 2 losses, and 2 overtime losses, ranking them fifth in the division.

Forward Evgeni Malkin remains out long-term as he recovers from knee surgery.

The Penguins take on the Hughes-less Devils at home at 7 PM. The Penguins will face the Capitals for the first time on November 14.