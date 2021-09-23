Evgeni Malkin joins Sidney Crosby on the injured list, will miss at least first two months of season

The Pittsburgh Penguins will be without star center Evgeni Malkin for at least the first two months of this season as he recovers from offseason knee surgery.

The Pens’ other star center, Sidney Crosby had wrist surgery in early September and is set to miss six weeks as he recovers from that procedure.

PIT GM Ron Hextall says Evgeni Malkin will miss at least the first two months of the season — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) September 23, 2021

The 35-year-old underwent the surgery on his right knee after the Penguins were ousted by the New York Islanders in six games in the first round of last season’s playoffs. Malkin had initially suffered the injury in March and missed the final six weeks of the regular season plus the first two games of the series matchup with the Isles.

Evgeni Malkin underwent successful surgery on his right knee. Malkin is expected to be unavailable for training camp in September. The team expects to have a more definitive time frame for his return at that time. Full details: https://t.co/XKwvOIf4CP pic.twitter.com/RS0A6RQgkx — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) June 4, 2021

This is the second surgery on that right knee that Malkin has had and he is entering the final year of an eight-year contract that he signed in 2013.

