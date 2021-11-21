Your turn: How happy are you about the Washington Capitals?

Gather ’round. It is time for you to make your voice heard in the least important way possible.

It’s time again for the Happiness Survey, a very silly exercise that we take very seriously.

On a scale from 1 to 5, how HAPPY are you to have each player on the team? You get to decide what happy means to you.

If you’re on a phone, you might have to swipe a bit to see all five options.

Take the survey.

This is a limited-time thing. Make sure you vote before the holiday.

In the meantime, here’s advice from one decade ago on how I like to roast a bird.