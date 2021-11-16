Live blog: Capitals West Coast trip begins with the Ducks

The Capitals are kicking off their west coast road trip tonight in Anaheim to face off against the Ducks. I’m exhausted, but let’s be exhausted together!

Both the Capitals and the Ducks are showing up tonight hoping to extend their win streak. The Capitals have won four straight, while the Ducks are on a seven-game streak.

The big news surrounding the Capitals is that Lars Eller won’t be playing tonight due to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol; Garrett Pilon will be taking his place.

Puck drop is at 10 PM EST (I know, I know). Keep up with all the game action in the highlights below.

Pregame links

The lines

Capitals lines at AM skate in Anaheim: Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Wilson

Sheary-McMichael-Sprong

AJF-Pilon-Hathaway

Hagelin-Protas-Leason Fehervary-Carlson

Orlov-Jensen

TvR-Schultz *Eller is not on the ice — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) November 16, 2021

Ducks up 1-0.

Fine, Ryan Getzlaf can have a moment for his 1000th point.

The historic assist for The Captain.

He becomes the first player in history to reach 1,000 points as a Duck.

The second assist also extends @troyterry1997's point streak to 15 games. #FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/9HsYIGk7wp — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) November 17, 2021

Nick Jensen’s game-tying goal disallowed after Garnet Hathaway goes offside.

Vitek Vanecek comes up huge.

Vanecek denies the 2-on-0! pic.twitter.com/xg1a1QSZzy — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) November 17, 2021

Garrett Pilon scores his first NHL goal! Game tied 1-1.

Couldn't have asked for better timing for his first NHL goal! pic.twitter.com/t6mKZD98gl — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 17, 2021

Trevor Zegras gives the Ducks back the lead. 2-1.

Getzlaf was pumped.

Tom Wilson with the deflection to tie it up late in the third. 2-2.

No quit in these guys 😤 pic.twitter.com/5g0jVcr84e — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 17, 2021

Zegras scores in OT with a stunningly good move and shot. Ducks have now won 8 straight.

Trevor Zegras with a beauty in OT. Caps it off with the Jack Hughes stick throw celly pic.twitter.com/EXo0UIt3Qw — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) November 17, 2021

Zegras threw his stick into the crowd after scoring.

HE THREW THE STICK IN TO THE CROWD 😱😵 @AnaheimDucks pic.twitter.com/7yIKDbD3tE — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 17, 2021

The win was the Ducks’ 1,000th.

Our 1,000th win as a franchise is a memorable one! #FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/ENV1ks12gB — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) November 17, 2021

Chat about the game with us in the comments!