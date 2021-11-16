Home / Open Thread / Live blog: Capitals West Coast trip begins with the Ducks

Live blog: Capitals West Coast trip begins with the Ducks

By Elyse Bailey

November 16, 2021 9:41 pm

The Capitals are kicking off their west coast road trip tonight in Anaheim to face off against the Ducks. I’m exhausted, but let’s be exhausted together!

Both the Capitals and the Ducks are showing up tonight hoping to extend their win streak. The Capitals have won four straight, while the Ducks are on a seven-game streak.

The big news surrounding the Capitals is that Lars Eller won’t be playing tonight due to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol; Garrett Pilon will be taking his place.

Puck drop is at 10 PM EST (I know, I know). Keep up with all the game action in the highlights below.

Pregame links

The lines

Ducks up 1-0.

Fine, Ryan Getzlaf can have a moment for his 1000th point.

Nick Jensen’s game-tying goal disallowed after Garnet Hathaway goes offside.

Vitek Vanecek comes up huge.

Garrett Pilon scores his first NHL goal! Game tied 1-1.

Trevor Zegras gives the Ducks back the lead. 2-1.

Getzlaf was pumped.

Tom Wilson with the deflection to tie it up late in the third. 2-2.

Zegras scores in OT with a stunningly good move and shot. Ducks have now won 8 straight.

Zegras threw his stick into the crowd after scoring.

The win was the Ducks’ 1,000th.

