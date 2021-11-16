Home / News / Capital One Arena will no longer require fans to wear masks starting on November 22

By Chris Cerullo

November 16, 2021 3:52 pm

Monumental Sports & Entertainment announced Tuesday that effective November 22, fans will no longer be required to wear masks when inside Capital One Arena.

This news comes hours after DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said she would be lifting the indoor mask mandate that same day.

MSE followed up that update with a statement of their own which includes the company still requiring all of their employees to remain masked while working any games or events.

Capital One Arena has not required proof of vaccination to attend any games or events this season.

This news also comes directly after the National Hockey League has had to postpone multiple Ottawa Senators games due to a COVID-19 outbreak within their locker room.

Health experts around the country expect a post-holiday spike in COVID-19 cases as we near both Thanksgiving and Christmas. Coronavirus infections are already rising in more than half of all states right now.

