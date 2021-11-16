Capital One Arena will no longer require fans to wear masks starting on November 22

Monumental Sports & Entertainment announced Tuesday that effective November 22, fans will no longer be required to wear masks when inside Capital One Arena.
This news comes hours after DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said she would be lifting the indoor mask mandate that same day.
NEWS: @MayorBowser says she will lift D.C.'s indoor mask mandate as of Monday, Nov. 22. Masks will still be required in places like schools and other congregate settings.
— Martin Austermuhle (@maustermuhle) November 16, 2021
MSE followed up that update with a statement of their own which includes the company still requiring all of their employees to remain masked while working any games or events.
Capital One Arena has not required proof of vaccination to attend any games or events this season.
This news also comes directly after the National Hockey League has had to postpone multiple Ottawa Senators games due to a COVID-19 outbreak within their locker room.
The NHL will postpone games vs. New Jersey Tuesday along with Thursday vs. Nashville and Rangers here in Ottawa Saturday because of the COVID-19 outbreak with 10 players in protocol. The club has cancelled its flight to New Jersey. #Sens
— Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) November 15, 2021
Health experts around the country expect a post-holiday spike in COVID-19 cases as we near both Thanksgiving and Christmas. Coronavirus infections are already rising in more than half of all states right now.
