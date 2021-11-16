Report: Penguins’ Ron Burkle and Mario Lemieux close to selling team to Fenway Sports Group

The Fenway Sports Group that owns the Boston Red Sox is nearing a deal to buy the Pittsburgh Penguins from Ron Burkle and Mario Lemieux. The news was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Burkle and Lemieux have owned the Penguins since 1999, but have been rumored to be looking to sell in recent years.

The Capitals beat the Penguins 6-1 on Sunday which reportedly made Lemieux “distraught.”

Fenway Sports Group, the company that owns the Boston Red Sox, may complete a deal this week to buy the Pittsburgh Penguins, @WSJ reports.

The Pens have been owned by Ron Burkle and Mario Lemieux since 1999.https://t.co/ITUpjzsBcB — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) November 16, 2021

The blockbuster story says that the sale could be finalized later this week if talks don’t fall apart. Terms of the deal are unknown.

Superstar NBA basketball player, LeBron James, has stakes in the Fenway Sports Group which is valued at $7.35 billion. The group not only owns the Red Sox, but the Premier League’s Liverpool FC. FSG is also part owner of the Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing NASCAR team.

Burkle and Lemieux originally paid $107 million for the Penguins franchise and the duo is credited for keeping the franchise in Pittsburgh. The Penguins are worth $650 million according to Forbes now.

“Ron is one of the main reasons we still have hockey in Pittsburgh,” Lemieux said per Sportsnet. “If I was not able to buy the Penguins and have Ron as our top investor, I don’t think the Penguins would be here today.

“He’s a great guy and a very smart businessman. He loves Pittsburgh, he loves the Penguins. I think people should know that.”

The news of the sale comes a week after the Penguins settled with former minor-league coach Jarrod Skalde and his wife, Erin, over sexual assault allegations against John “Clark” Donatelli.