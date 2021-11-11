Live blog: Capitals take on Red Wings as Zach Fucale makes first NHL start

The Washington Capitals will play the Detroit Red Wings tonight for the first time since 2019. The last time that happened, Alex Ovechkin scored a hat trick. (Yeah, I don’t remember it too, because he’s scored, like, so many hat tricks.)

The Capitals are giving journeyman goaltender Zach Fucale his first NHL start with Vitek Vanecek out (maintenance day/injury) and Ilya Samsonov samsonoving. The Capitals also play the Columbus Blue Jackets tomorrow in the second game of a back-to-back meaning Sammy or a recovered Vanecek will likely get the nod there.

Tonight’s game was supposed to be the reunion game between Jakub Vrana and Anthony Mantha. Instead, both players are out with shoulder injuries which is absolutely tragic.

Washington will look to get back on track after losing three of their last four. Watch along with us on NBC Sports Washington.

What you missed from today

Ovi’s 2019 hat trick in DET

The Capitals Lines

This is from Wednesday’s practice. Everything should be the same except with Fucale in net.

Capitals at practice today: Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Wilson

Sheary-McMichael-Sprong

AJF-Eller-Hathaway

Hagelin-Protas-Leason Fehervary-Carlson

Orlov-Jensen

TvR-Schultz

Cholowski-Irwin Vanecek

Samsonov

Fucale

(Goalies rotating) — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) November 10, 2021

Look closely at Connor McMichael here

