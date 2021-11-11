Live blog: Capitals take on Red Wings as Zach Fucale makes first NHL start

The Washington Capitals will play the Detroit Red Wings tonight for the first time since 2019. The last time that happened, Alex Ovechkin scored a hat trick. (Yeah, I don’t remember it too, because he’s scored, like, so many hat tricks.)
The Capitals are giving journeyman goaltender Zach Fucale his first NHL start with Vitek Vanecek out (maintenance day/injury) and Ilya Samsonov samsonoving. The Capitals also play the Columbus Blue Jackets tomorrow in the second game of a back-to-back meaning Sammy or a recovered Vanecek will likely get the nod there.
Tonight’s game was supposed to be the reunion game between Jakub Vrana and Anthony Mantha. Instead, both players are out with shoulder injuries which is absolutely tragic.
Washington will look to get back on track after losing three of their last four. Watch along with us on NBC Sports Washington.
What you missed from today
Ovi’s 2019 hat trick in DET
The last time Ovi was in Detroit…#tbt | @DARCARS pic.twitter.com/ZSaeU3zsQU
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 11, 2021
The Capitals Lines
This is from Wednesday’s practice. Everything should be the same except with Fucale in net.
Capitals at practice today:
Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Wilson
Sheary-McMichael-Sprong
AJF-Eller-Hathaway
Hagelin-Protas-Leason
Fehervary-Carlson
Orlov-Jensen
TvR-Schultz
Cholowski-Irwin
Vanecek
Samsonov
Fucale
(Goalies rotating)
— Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) November 10, 2021
Look closely at Connor McMichael here
Chat with us in the comments below! And, uh, let’s go Caps?
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On