Capitals reveal the lavender-colored jerseys they’ll wear for Hockey Fights Cancer night

The Washington Capitals announced on Thursday that they will host Hockey Fights Cancer Awareness night against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday, November 14. The Caps will wear specially-designed lavender jerseys during warmups and also put lavender-colored tape on their sticks to raise awareness for national and local organizations involved in cancer care and research.

Afterward, the player-used items will be put up for auction (see all the merch up for bid here) to help raise money for the team’s Hockey Fights Cancer auction beneficiaries.

Capitals players also autographed several items as a team, such as lavender-colored hats, and also individually signed Hockey Fights Cancer pucks.

During the Penguins game, the Capitals coaching staff and broadcasters such as Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin will also wear lavender to show their support. The team will also host individuals impacted by cancer in a suite at the game.

The Capitals are also making some HFC merch available to fans via this link.

Proceeds benefit Flashes of Hope, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Mid-Atlantic Region, Make-A-Wish® Mid-Atlantic and Pancreatic Cancer Action Network

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals are teaming up with the National Hockey League and FORTUNE 500® science and technology leader Leidos in November to educate the hockey community about cancer through Hockey Fights Cancer Awareness Month. Hockey Fights Cancer is a league-wide initiative founded by the NHL and NHL Players’ Association and is dedicated to raising awareness for national and local organizations involved in cancer care and research.

The Capitals will host a Hockey Fights Cancer Awareness Game supported by Leidos on Sunday, Nov. 14 vs. the Pittsburgh Penguins. Players will wear lavender warmup jerseys and use lavender stick tape. The coaching staff and broadcasters will also wear lavender apparel to show their support of Hockey Fights Cancer. In addition, the Capitals will host individuals impacted by cancer in a suite at the game, with several tickets donated to Hockey Fights Cancer beneficiaries, cancer survivors and Make-A-Wish families.

The evening will feature various Hockey Fights Cancer related moments, tributes and stories.

All fans will receive a ‘I Fight For’ lavender rally towel courtesy of Leidos. Upon entering Capital One Arena, fans will be able to fill out who they are fighting for on the towel in several areas throughout the concourse. In-arena signage will also be lavender and feature Hockey Fights Cancer messaging.

Capitals social channels will be sharing and honoring stories of those currently battling cancer, survivors, and tributes to those who lost their fight. All fans are invited to WashCaps.com/CapsFightCancer to download “I Fight For” sign and use hashtag #CapsFightCancer to share their own story.

During the game, Leidos will present a $40,000 check to Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation in support of the Capitals Hockey Fights Cancer auction beneficiaries.

The Washington Capitals and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation will launch a Hockey Fights Cancer auction featuring lavender warmup jerseys at WashCaps.com/hfcauction on Sunday, Nov. 14, at 6 p.m.

Click here to view items in the auction. Highlights include autographed player-worn jerseys, autographed Hockey Fights Cancer pucks, autographed lavender hats and a team-signed puck set.

The fundraiser concludes on Wednesday, Nov. 24 at 9 p.m. during the Capitals vs. Canadiens game.

Proceeds from the auction will benefit Flashes of Hope, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Mid-Atlantic Region, Make-A-Wish® Mid-Atlantic, and Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

In addition, Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation’s 50/50 raffle proceeds with benefit the Hockey Fights Cancer charities. Raffle tickets will be sold online at http://www.monumentalfoundation.org/5050. Raffle participants must be 18 years of age or older and must be physically present within the borders of the District when purchasing tickets; however, they need not be District residents.

Fans can support Hockey Fights Cancer, by purchasing tickets through this link. A portion the sale will be donated to Hockey Fights Cancer™. Fans can also shop lavender Capitals Hockey Fights Cancer apparel, including exclusive T-shirts, sweatshirts and hats, at washcaps.com/shopHFC. A portion of proceeds will benefit the HFC beneficiaries.

About Flashes of Hope

Flashes of Hope is a program of Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation that creates free uplifting portraits of children fighting cancer. Award-winning photographers turn a routine day into a celebration, capturing smiles and forever preserving images of courage, beauty and dignity. MSE Foundation and the Capitals established the D.C. chapter of Flashes of Hope and also support the Northern Virginia chapter. More than 2,000 local families have received the gift of Flashes of Hope. For more information, please visit http://www.flashesofhope.org.

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Mid-Atlantic Region

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is a global leader in the fight against cancer. The LLS mission: cure leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, N.Y.; LLS serves more than 150 markets grouped into 27 regions. The Mid-Atlantic is one of the highest revenue-generating regions in the nation, serving Washington, D.C.; Maryland; and Northern Virginia. In 2020 LLS invested $1.3 million locally towards research, reaching 1,700 households through education and outreach and connecting more than 600 patients with support services.

To learn more, visit http://www.lls.org/lls-newsnetwork and follow @LLSUSA and @LLSNatCap on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn. Patients should contact the Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., ET.

About Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic

Make-A-Wish® creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic serves children who reside in the District of Columbia, Maryland and northern Virginia. Founded in 1983, the Mid-Atlantic chapter has granted more than 10,000 wishes in the Mid-Atlantic region since its inception. This year alone, 840 local children are expected to be diagnosed with a critical illness. However, for every wish granted, at least one more local child is waiting. The community has the opportunity to make an impact today by helping Make-A-Wish close the gap between wishes that are granted and those that are still waiting. For more information, please visit: http://www.midatlantic.wish.org.

About the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network

The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) leads the way in accelerating critical progress for pancreatic cancer patients. PanCAN takes bold action by funding life-saving research, providing personalized patient services and creating a community of supporters and volunteers who will stop at nothing to create a world in which all pancreatic cancer patients will thrive. To learn more, visit pancan.org and follow PanCAN on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world’s toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company’s 43,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $12.30 billion for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2021. For more information, visit http://www.Leidos.com.