Alex Ovechkin to Tom Wilson after his two-goal night: ‘More practice with Ovi Jr, more goals babe’

Tom Wilson went the first nine games of the 2021-22 season goalless. Wilson contributed offense to the Capitals in other ways, leading the NHL in assists towards the end of October. But something was definitely off.

Monday, the luck was all back on Wilson’s side as he hit the back of the net twice against the Sabres. Wilson was first the benefactor of a double deflection goal after Alex Ovechkin got his stick on a point shot. Later, Wilson received one of the best passes you’ll ever see from Evgeny Kuznetsov for a layup in front of the net.

After the game, Ovechkin took to Wilson’s Instagram comments to point to what really turned his season around…

… Wilson’s tutelage from his three-year-old son Sergei.

“More practice with ovijr more goals babe,” Ovechkin wrote.

“Hundred percent,” Wilson replied. “New skills coach.”

Ovechkin is referencing an optional skate the Capitals had the day before the Sabres game. Sergei, Ovi’s prodigy son, took the ice after practice and scored a goal with Wilson’s help.

Sergei Ovechkin, elite goal scorer just like his dad. pic.twitter.com/2g8aKnahQw — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) November 7, 2021

Sergei also scored on Wilson as he tried to play in an imaginary net near the Capitals bench.

Clearly, Ovi Jr.’s penchant for goals rubbed off on his Canadian uncle. Clearly, the more family skates the Capitals have, the better.

That's the way to start a game boys! pic.twitter.com/b49U0CVjCY — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 9, 2021