Sergei Ovechkin gets an assist from Tom Wilson, scores goal past Ilya Samsonov

Sergei Ovechkin is back on the ice and already scoring goals against NHL goaltenders.

The Washington Capitals held an optional practice on Sunday and Ovi Jr got on the ice to show off his skills after it was over.

Sergei, of course in yellow skate laces, started his unofficial practice by playing pass with Tom Wilson before firing a puck into an empty net. Dad and Tom did their best soccer commentator impressions to celebrate the goal.

Sergei Ovechkin, elite goal scorer just like his dad. pic.twitter.com/2g8aKnahQw — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) November 7, 2021

Later, he set up for a shot in the slot with Ilya Samsonov in goal and beat the Caps goalie through the five-hole. At first, he left Sammy hanging on the celebratory fist bump but he came around on the second attempt.

They had so much fun together.

Sergei also got some time with Uncle Orly.

Ovi Jr has been learning to skate since December of 2020 and looks well on his way to becoming a future NHL superstar just like his dad.

Photo: @nastyashubskaya/IG