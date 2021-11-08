Caps beat Sabres 5-3 in whatever the opposite of a statement game is – a question game?

The Washington Capitals faced a supposedly inferior foe on Monday night, the Buffalo Sabres, and yet it was a pretty close game. The Caps gave up goals to costly mistakes and lost yet another player to injury, all of which suggests that the true nemesis of the Washington Capitals, dramatic pause, is the Washington Capitals.
Tom Wilson scored the game’s first goal, shamefully redirecting Ovi’s shot. Connor McMichael kicked off the second period with a goal-scorer’s goal, which is what they call a goal that is scored by a person who can score a goal. Cody Eakin exploited Alex Ovechkin’s wipeout to score a solo goal for the Sabres, but then Ovechkin revenged by tapping in Dmitry Orlov’s shot.
In a farcical sequence early in the third period, Anders Bjork brought the Sabres within one, but Tom Wilson restored the two-goal hole with a counterattack from Kuznetsov. John Carlson’s bomb from the point made it 5-2. Colin Miller got another one in garbage time.
Caps win.
Not gonna do Bailamos here. It doesn’t count when it’s Buffalo. You can watch it if you want, but I’ll not have any of that horse nonsense here.
Not exactly a statement game. The Caps got ran over by the Buffalo Sabres for a stretch there, and didn't protect leads well. They lost a crucial utility player in Nic Dowd. But they got the standings points and they got some fun individual stats, so that's enough for now.
Detroit Thursday. See you then.
